The first image from Spider-Man: Far from Home features Peter Parker in the stealth suit. While some fans are still disappointed that the first trailer was not released online, we now have the first image from the movie, and it looks pretty awesome. The stealth suit was spotted many times in leaked set photos and earlier this week, fans were treated to an up close and personal look at the new suits on display at Brazil Comic-Con. However, this is our best look yet at the sleek black suit.

Spider-man's new stealth suit does not have full gloves, which is kind of weird, considering that Peter Parker will be leaving his fingerprints everywhere. That's not very stealth-like. That being said, the black costume looks pretty awesome up close and it will be interesting to see what kind of special abilities it has when the footage debuts online. As for when that will be, that is unclear at this time, though many believe that it will drop before the end of the year.

In the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, Nick Fury is spotted paying a visit to Peter Parker. It's also shown that Parker makes the decision to leave his Spider-Man suit at home before heading over to Europe. While it has yet to be confirmed, it's believed that the stealth suit is given to Parker by Fury, which means that the suit is from S.H.I.E.L.D. In the images from the Brazil Comic-Con, there is badge that has been blacked out, probably to keep anything from leaking, but the image from the movie does not appear to have the patch.

In addition to the stealth suit, we have seen leaked imaged from the Spider-Man: Far From Home set that feature a red and black suit. Tom Holland officially debuted the red and black suit on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the show was filming in New York. While it's not a whole lot different than the usual suit, it looks a lot cooler with the new coloring scheme. It isn't clear what new abilities this suit will have, or when it will be used in the movie.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer also gave lucky Brazil Comic-Con attendees their first look at Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, without his iconic helmet on. It has been said that the look of the suit is very much like the design from the comic books, so that should make some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans very happy when the trailer premieres online. While some fans are bummed that the trailer hasn't shown up online yet, Marvel Studios released two huge trailers this week for Captain Marvel and the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame. Waiting a few more days or weeks for the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer shouldn't be that big of a deal. While we wait, you can check out the first image from the movie below, thanks to Super Bro Movies.