Just because Avengers: Endgame didn't have a post-credit scene doesn't mean Spider-Man: Far from Home is skimping out. A new rumor claims that the latest adventure for Peter Parker will use its final moments to set up Spidey's future in a very big way. Though this is all just a rumor for now, it does sound quite plausible, as this is what Sony was trying to do with its Amazing Spider-Man iteration of the franchise.

Avengers: Endgame didn't arrive with a post-credit scene attached, which was a first for an MCU movie. Many believed that it would either tie-directly into Spider-Man: Far From Home or help set up Marvel Phase 4. Neither happened. In its fourth weekend in theaters, Avengers: Endgame will actually have a post-credit scene in the form of a Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. And instead of Tom Holland's PSA tacked onto the front of the trailer, he'll pop up at the beginning of Endgame itself to warn audiences to stick around for a special treat.

Some have looked at Spider-Man: Far From Home as being its own sort of Avengers: Endgame post-credit scene, as it directly ties into that movie, and shows the aftermath of a world without Tony Stark. Far From Home is rumored to include an actual post-credit scene though, and it allegedly spells out big trouble for Spider-Man's future as a superhero. According to a Reddit user (perhaps not the best of sources), the final tag at the end of this latest adventure for Peter Parker will set up The Sinister Six.

This sounds like a logical decision, as Sony was planning a Sinister Six standalone movie that would have debuted in 2016, arriving before Amazing Spider-Man 3. Only, Amazing Spider-Man 2 came as a huge disappointment for the studio, and they shut that version of the franchise down, teaming with Marvel to bring Spidey into the MCU. It's unclear at this point how Spider-Man will factor into Marvel Phase 4. And while it may stay connected to the MCU, Sony is still in control of the character, and they may be planning to fully incorporate Peter Parker back into their own version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was kickstarted by Venom last year and will continue in Morbius The Living Vampire in 2020.

The latest Sinister Six rumor comes from a Redditor claiming to work in a VFX house as a freelancer. RoyG575 had this to say about the Spider-Man: Far From Home stinger, yet take all of this with a bit of caution, as it's purely a rumor for the time being.

"There is a mid-credit scene and a post-credit scene, but only one is super important, which is the mid-credits. I haven't directly seen the post-credits scene, but another artist told me it was something comedic with Happy and Peter, which has an insignificant impact on the overall story arc."

The long post goes onto claim that this mid-credit scene will take place in OSCORP, where a shadowy figure recruits Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio to form the super villain team that will be known in this universe as The Sinister Six. Included in this group will be a few MCU villains that we've already seen introduced, including Michael Keaton's Vulture, Michael Mando as Scorpion, Bokeem Woodbine as Shocker, with newcomers Chameleon and possibly Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin, also to be introduced.

Marvel fans have been wondering how the MCU will top Thanos. Perhaps this is it. A previous report confirmed that Michael Keaton and Michael Mando won't be resurfacing for Spider-Man: Far From Home. This latest rumor states otherwise, with Vulture and Scorpion appearing in modified costumes. Chameleon will also allegedly been seen in costume. Thus far, it isn't said if Scorpion or Vulture survived Thanos' snap, spending the past five years in prison. Or if they reappeared after Tony Stark's Snap and are fresh and ready for a fight. If they did disappear, and then reappeared five years later, does that mean they still have to serve their full prison sentence over from the start? Or does the 5 years count towards their release? All important questions, you would think.

The rumor goes onto claim that Norman Osborn bought Stark Tower, and that is where the Sinister Six will be seen gathering. Though, this seems like quite a bit of information to shove into a two minute post-credit scene. There is apparently a large neon green sign that spells out OSCORP where the Stark lettering used to be. This report claims that the entire credit cookie will last for 45 seconds.

Some suspect this report is false, as it would be easy for DIsney and ILM to track down and fire the Redditor claiming to have this all-important information. Though it has been confirmed that Industrial Light & Magic are finishing up the VFX work on the movie as we speak. Some fans reading this have also complained about The Sinister Six post-credit scene having too much of a 'fan fiction' vibe.

Fans have been waiting to see The Sinister Six on the big screen for quite some time. Will that happen in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Possible but not likely. At least not as its appears here. Sony desperately wants a Sinister Six movie, but in all likelihood, they aren't going to be sharing it with the MCU. As their own Marvel universe is being built around super villains instead of super heroes, its more likely that we'd see The Sinister Six introduced in Morbius or Venom 2. This supposed leak was first reported over at Inverse.