The Brand Licensing Europe 2018 convention has revealed the first teaser poster for Spider-Man: Far from Home. Principal photography for the sequel is starting to wind down, with some additional scenes in New York and Los Angeles coming next. It's a bit early to see some promotional material for the film, especially since we haven't seen anything from Avengers 4 yet, which comes out a few months before Spider-Man: Far From Home. Whatever the case may be, it looks like we could see some more promo material for Peter Parker's next adventure in the near future.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home teaser poster appears to be an image from the first installment with the new logo slapped on it, which makes sense for how early in the production process that the sequel is in. Tom Holland has confirmed that he will be wearing the same suit from Homecoming in the new installment, which is more than likely why the poster was able to have been made and put on display at the Brand Licensing Europe event in London. The poster itself is pretty large and was spotted hanging from the ceiling.

While we know that the original Tony Stark suit will be in use for Spider-Man: Far From Home, we also know that there will be a new suit in the mix as well. Recent leaks from the set have shown Peter Parker in a stealthy black suit, which some fans believe could be the Noir suit from the comics. However, it has not been revealed which suit that Parker has in the film. We could be looking at a brand-new suit or an upgraded feature from the Stark suit.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also features Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, who has also recently shown up in some leaked pictures from the set. Spider-Man and Fury were spotted in Venice, Italy piloting a speed boat through the world famous canals. Those images were the first time that we've seen the two characters in a scene together since it was announced that Jackson was officially a part of the cast. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been left to wonder how both characters come back from the snap of Thanos at the conclusion of this year's Infinity War.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th, 2019, and takes place following the events of Avengers 4. It has been heavily rumored that time travel and the Quantum Realm will play a major part in saving half of the universe and turning things back to normal. However, a new rumor suggests that the film takes place a full five years after the events of Infinity War, which seems to strongly imply that time travel will have to be used, since Peter Parker would have aged out of high school at that point. While we wait for more information on Avengers 4 and Spider-Man: Far From Home, you can check out the first teaser poster below, thanks to the MCU News and Tweets Twitter account.