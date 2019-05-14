Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released a brand new poster for Spider-Man: Far from Home. This movie was always going to have an uphill battle to climb, as it has the unenviable task of having to follow up Avengers: Endgame. Not only that, but the marketing team has to, or at least had to, dodge promoting this thing without spoiling that movie in the process. However, as we see in this poster, they no longer care about spoilers, as they've paid loving tribute to Iron Man.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame. The poster sees Tom Holland's Peter Parker suited up on a building, with a mural of Iron Man looming large in the background. Given the fact that Tony Stark gave his life to save the universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, this image takes on a certain amount of emotional weight and meaning. The poster was shared with the following quote from Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan, a line that was revealed in the most recent trailer.

"I don't think Tony would have done what he did, if he didn't know you were going to be here after he was gone."

It's clear that not only is Spider-Man: Far From Home going to be dealing directly with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, but it's also going to put a lot of added responsibility on Peter Parker's shoulders. Indeed, it seems as though the young webslinger is going to ponder having to take up Tony Stark's mantle. Is he ready for that? Was that really in the back of Tony's mind when he made his huge sacrifice? As Nick Fury makes clear in the latest trailer, the Earth is a bit shorthanded when it comes to heroes these days, so it's up to Spidey to take on that additional weight.

There is going to be an awful lot happening in this movie. Not only do we have all of that to contend with, but we've also got Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio entering the fold, who may or may not be introducing the concept of the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Granted, Mysterio is a villain (being positioned here as an ally) who is known for his illusions and trickery, so we're not buying this multiverse business just yet. Beyond that, we've also got some villains known as The Elementals that Peter is going to have to handle. And that's just what we know about. Who knows what secrets this movie could be hiding?

One might wonder, could this sequel run the risk of becoming overstuffed? We shall see. Jon Watts, who also helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming, is back in the director's chair once again. Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to arrive in theaters on July 2, with pre-sale tickets available now. Be sure to check out the brand new poster from the official Spider-Man Twitter account below.

