This July, Tom Holland swings back into action as the one and only Spider-Man in director Jon Watts' follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home. This new adventure will see Parker and pals heading out of New York City (finally) to visit some new friends in Europe. If the idea of seeing Spidey swinging from the Eiffel Tower isn't enough to get your butt into a theater seat this July, maybe today's new trio of posters will do the trick.

As you might imagine, the new posters sport a real sense of fun and charm for days. The first features our new web-slinger extraordinaire Tom Holland aka Peter Parker hanging upside down in his new red and black suit over a river-street in Venice reading a travel guide. This promotional item alone is what you might call a perfect poster for this flick. After all, it comes right out and tells you everything you need to know about this new motion picture, now doesn't it? The next poster then showcases our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, again in his red and black suit, ready to strike outside the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. And the final poster has red and black Spidey posing on top of what appears to be the London Eye on the South Bank of the River Thames in London. You can give all three new posters a peek below and then make sure to let us know which one is your favorite.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is obviously the much-anticipated follow-up to director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Homecoming. In addition to the above-mentioned Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home also features the return of Spider-Man: Homecoming cast members Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Martin Starr as Mr. Harrington.

Related: Why Jake Gyllenhaal Wanted to Play Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far from Home

They are joined by returning cast members such as Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes / Vulture, Tony Revolori as Eugene "Flash" Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Laura Harrier as Liz, Hemky Madera as Mr. Delmar, and Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan. Other MCU alumni joining the web-slinging this time around include Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. Oh, and let's not forget this new movie will finally bring Quentin Beck / Mysterio to the big screen for the first time via an actor you may have heard of named Jake Gyllenhaal. On top of that, Numan Acar, Oli Hill, Remy Hii, and Zach Barack have joined the cast in undisclosed roles, and Stan Lee also has a posthumous cameo.

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts returns to direct Spider-Man: Far From Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ant-Man and the Wasp) based on the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal produce this new adventure with Michael Giacchino providing the film's score, and Matthew J. Lloyd is the cinematographer. Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures are behind this new sequel which Sony Pictures Releasing will distribute into a theater near you the day after the fourth of July, 2019. These new posters come to us via Sony Pictures over on Twitter.