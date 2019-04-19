Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury for some additional photography on Spider-Man: Far from Home. The actor is currently working on The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which is the sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, and he can't seem to get a day off. Ryan Reynolds wrapped his work on the sequel, but it appears Jackson and co-star Salma Hayek still have some more work to do. But now, he's back as Nick Fury for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapped production a few months back and reshoots have been planned since then. It's unclear how long Samuel L. Jackson will be needed on the Marvel Studios/Sony set, but one can imagine it won't be very long since he is still working on The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. The actor posted a picture of Nick Fury's iconic eyepatch on social media to get Marvel Cinematic Universe fans excited for the upcoming sequel, which hits theaters this summer. In addition to the behind-the-scenes picture, Jackson is also featured in some official new Spider-Man: Far From Home images with Maria Hill and Peter Parker in the black stealth suit.

Both Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Tom Holland's Peter Parker were Decimated at the conclusion of Infinity War, so it's unclear how both characters are back for Spider-Man: Far From Home. With that being said, Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters next week and it should hold all of the answers to our questions regarding the return of Fury and Parker and explain how it's even possible. Time travel looks like it will be the key, but it can't and won't be that easy since this is a Russo Brothers movie we're talking about. Time travel will more than likely just be the tip of the iceberg.

While Avengers: Endgame is going to put an end to the MCU's Phase 3, Spider-Man: Far From Home is kicking off the mysterious Phase 4. Marvel Studios took last year off from San Diego Comic-Con, but they will be returning this year to give us a preview of what we can expect from the new mysterious phase and MCU fans are pretty excited. However, everybody has their focus on Avengers: Endgame at the moment and it's hard to see past it since it will hopefully explain how the future of the MCU might work.

Nick Fury was barely in Infinity War and Samuel L. Jackson has played coy when asked about his role in Avengers: Endgame, going as far as to deny any involvement in the project at all. We last saw the character back in the 1990s with Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, which is still in theaters and recently crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. While Jackson can't seem to get a day off, his work is paying off in a major way. You can check out the Spider-Man: Far From Home tease below, thanks to Samuel L. Jackson's Instagram account.

