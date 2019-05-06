Spider-Man: Far from Home is officially 2 hours and 15 minutes long. Not quite the length of Avengers: Endgame, but not many were expecting another marathon installment from Marvel Studios. With that being said, the latest trailer for Far From Home contains some pretty heavy Endgame spoilers, so if you haven't seen the movie yet, you might not want to check out the latest trailer for Peter Parker's next adventure. Regardless, it looks like Parker has some new friends on his side with some tough choices to make.

Peter Parker is mourning the loss of Tony Stark in the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, but things tend to get a little better for him as he gets back to being the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. However, after going through the Decimation in Infinity War and then the tragic events of Endgame, Parker is in need of a vacation, which leads to him ducking out on calls from Nick Fury, who we all know ultimately finds the young hero while on a class trip in Europe.

Peter Parker and Nick Fury make for a pretty interesting team and the elder is giving the young hero quite a bit of attitude to whip him into shape. Spider-Man: Far From Home looks like it will feature a transitional Parker as he matures into the best hero he can be. He has seen and gone through quite a bit over the last handful of years and his world has been turned upside down yet again. As for Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, he is really being portrayed as an ally, who just may end up helping Parker out in more ways than dealing with the Elementals.

While it was believed for a long time that Avengers: Endgame would close out the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 3, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed that Spider-Man: Far From Home will actually be the final movie before the mysterious Phase 4 begins, hopefully sometime next year. There has been acknowledgement of the multiverse, thanks to the Decimation, so things could get even more interesting than previously thought for the upcoming MCU projects. As for when we'll get some more information, many believe Feige will shed some more light on the future at this summer's San Diego Comic-Con.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd, three days before the original release date to try and capture some more of the 4th of July holiday theater traffic. However, the highly anticipated sequel really doesn't need the extra time. After the explosive conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, MCU fans are going to be dying to know what the future holds and Far From Home will more than likely hold our first clues. For now, there's over three minutes of new footage to check out and pick a part. You can watch the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer below, thanks to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube trailer.