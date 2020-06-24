Zendaya won everyone's hearts with her portrayal of MJ in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise. The actress was already a massively popular Disney actor when she was cast in the role, so she was no stranger to working on big productions. But as she revealed, working on Spider-Man: Far From Home was a whole different ball game, particularly because a lot of the time, they were not really sure what exactly they were working on, thanks to the high levels of secrecy surrounding the script.

"It's massive. It's very different from Euphoria, where it's close and you have more time. Whereas on something like Spider-Man, it's such a huge thing. And there's so many secrets, and half of the script you can't even read because there's too many spoilers for, at the time, Endgame and all these other things. It's like, you don't really know what you're doing. It's just so big that you're like, "I'm just going to figure it out as I go." And me swinging around, we did a real swing, but they didn't end up using it. We ended up really just being carried maybe two feet off the ground."

The events of Spider-Man: Far from Home were closely linked to the end of Avengers: Endgame, which had not released at the time that the Spidey film was in production. Far From Home finds Peter Parker struggling with the death of Iron Man in Endgame, and the responsibility of carrying his legacy forward.

Zendaya still had an easier time than Tom Holland, whose reputation as a serial divulger of industry secrets has led Marvel to virtually place an embargo on how much he is allowed to interact with the script until the movie comes out. To that end, Holland was not even given a script for Avengers: Endgame but used to simply show up on set, where he was given his lines by the Russo brothers and provided a vague idea of what he was supposed to be doing in the scene.

Although she did not have a major role to play in the first MCU Spider-Man movie, Zendaya relished the chance to move on from Disney channel roles, and getting to flex her comedy chops.

Spider-Man was one of the first movies that I did outside of Disney Channel. And yeah, I didn't have much to do in the first movie, but I was so just excited to be doing the movie at all. And I was lucky because they already kind of wanted to re-create the character and turn her into a new version of what I think maybe the original Mary Jane character represented, and just do it in our own way in this Marvel Cinematic Universe."

"I kind of came into it and there was already on the page a smart, quick, sharp young girl who comes off a bit quirky or offbeat. I have a lot of fun doing it. I like being able to do comedy and things that aren't so heavy."

This story comes from Variety.