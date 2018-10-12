Spider-Man: Far from Home set images show off yet another new suit for Peter Parker. Before Homecoming hit theaters, concept art made its way online that featured a black and red suit, but it was never used in the film. Now, it looks like the sequel has brought the design back, since it can now be seen in set photos and video, showing off a really clear look at the sharp looking costume. The photos and video were taken on the New York City set.

The Far From Home set photos and video show Tom Holland in the new black and red suit performing a stunt with Zendaya's MJ. Specifically, the video shows them launching into the air from a web shot, and then landing safely on the ground. MJ can be seen giving Spider-Man a strange look as well, but that could be from landing the stunt in a weird way. The big takeaway in the latest media from the set is the suit, though.

So far, we've seen Tom Holland in the traditional Spider-Man suit, which is believed to be the Tony Stark version. Since then, we've also seen several pictures from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home in an intriguing black, stealthy suit. It's been speculated that it could be the Spider-Man Noir suit, but that has yet to be proven, which has led to questions as to why Peter Parker needs so many different versions of the Spidey suit. Sadly, that's unknown at this time, but there has been further rumors that the Tony Stark suit could have been updated into changing colors for separate features.

The latest black and red suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home is definitely a lot cooler looking than the regular color pattern. It looks like Peter Parker is going to follow in the footsteps of Tony Stark and have a new suit for every new film, which will certainly keep Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on their toes. Infinity War's Iron Spider suit was a pretty epic add-on for Parker, who helped to nearly take down Thanos and to save several Avengers and Guardians.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to show off quite a few different wardrobe changes for Peter Parker as seen in the leaked set videos and images. Sadly, we're going to have to wait until next year to figure out why he has so many different variations. It's possible that Avengers 4 will offer some answers, but there's still a pretty long wait for that movie as well. For now, fans will just have to sit back and think about all of the different suits that Peter Parker brought with him to Europe and New York City. You can take a look at the new black and red version from Spider-Man: Far From Home below, provided by the Tom Holland Source Twitter account.