Spider-Man: Far from Home is continuing its European tour with a stop in Prague to shoot some scenes with Peter Parker and MJ strolling the streets, along with a tease of a big action scene on a river. A romance between the two characters is expected, which could be the reason why they're the only characters who are shown in the scene. However, that has yet to be officially confirmed at this time, along with the identity of the main antagonist of the sequel as well.

Most of the behind-the-scenes photographs from Spider-Man: Far From Home have been around the London area. The latest shots from Prague show Tom Holland and Zendaya walking the streets late at night. A few of the newly leaked photos feature the two sending peace signs up to the sky. It's not clear what exactly is going on in the pictures, but it looks like a small conversational scene. Nearby, the crew set up some fog on the river, reportedly getting ready for an explosion shot.

Zendaya Coleman has been seen on the Spider-Man: Far From Home set before, but this is our best look yet at the young actress. In addition, the latest pictures hint at some quality alone time for Peter Parker and MJ, who didn't have a very large role to play in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It wasn't even until the end of the film that we learned that Michelle was actually MJ. If the new shots and the amount of time that Zendaya has spent on the set of the sequel are any indication, MJ will probably have a more significant role this time around.

According to Marvel Boss Kevin Feige, the premise of Spider-Man: Far From Home revolves around Peter Parker and his friends going to Europe on summer vacation. Feige also recently said that they have chosen a villain that is perfect for the globetrotting adventure. While he didn't divulge who the villain in the sequel is, it's been heavily rumored that Jake Gyllenhaal is playing Mysterio. The actor was spotted in England near the set a few times over the summer, once with makeup designer Donald Mowat, whom the actor has worked with several times before in the past.

Jake Gyllenhaal's involvement in the sequel has not been revealed by the actor, but, it seems odd that he has been seen near the set more than once over the summer. Hopefully some confirmation comes soon, especially since filming will be wrapping in the next handful of weeks. Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently filming in Europe while Avengers 4 is filming reshoots in Atlanta and Captain Marvel is in post-production. All three films will be coming out within four months of each other, which will present the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a unique situation of trying to promote three projects at the same time that are connected without spoiling anything. While we wait to see how that unfolds, you can take a look at the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home set pictures below, thanks to The Daily Mail U.K.

