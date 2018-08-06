Spider-Man: Far from Home is currently filming around London, England and will reportedly head to Italy soon. Samuel L. Jackson is currently vacationing in Italy and many are speculating that he may stay a bit longer to shoot some scenes as Nick Fury for the highly anticipated sequel. Fury suffered the same fate as Peter Parker at the end of Infinity War, right before sending a distress signal to Captain Marvel. Jackson shared a picture of the iconic eyepatch as well as Fury's business card about a month ago, which is when the Spider-Man speculation started.

Like Peter Parker, Nick Fury is expected to make a return to the MCU after the events of Avengers 4. It's not clear how all of the dusted characters will make their returns, but they'll be back in some way, shape, or form. But will Parker and Fury team up in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Since Samuel L. Jackson is vacationing in Italy, it would seem logical to stay around the area to get some work done, especially since the sequel will reportedly be filming there in a few weeks.

There has been no confirmation about Samuel L. Jackson appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home as /captain-marvel-first-superhero-nick-fury-meets/Nick Fury, and the same can be said about Jake Gyllenhaal who was also recently spotted near the set in London. The two actors could just be on vacation and these are both just odd coincidences. Or, there could be some pretty awesome secret things going on behind-the-scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home. As with any of these reports, we'll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks.

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will next be seen on the big screen in Captain Marvel. The movie takes place in the early 1990s and will feature the young Fury with two working eyeballs and no eyepatch. Filming has since wrapped on the standalone film, but there were plenty of behind-the-scenes shots of Jackson on set with motion capture dots on his face for the de-aging process. In addition to Jackson's young Fury, Clark Gregg's Agent Coulson will also be in the movie as a younger version as well.

All bets are off following the conclusion of Avengers 4, but we could end up seeing Samuel L. Jackson return as Nick Fury to help out Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The two characters have a history from the Ultimate comic series, so it would make sense that Fury would want to keep an eye on the young Parker. Plus, in the comics, Fury takes Spider-Man under his wing. While Jackson is enjoying his vacation abroad, he may be preparing to get to work in a few weeks. You can check out some of the actor's vacation photos below. This report originated from Omega Underground.