Spider-Man: Far from Home is currently filming in and around the London area and a new set video has leaked, featuring the reunion of Peter Parker and Aunt May. While Marisa Tomei didn't have a whole lot of screen time in Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans are hoping that she'll have a larger role in the sequel now that she knows Peter Parker's secret. Plus, a lot has gone on since we last saw Tom Holland's Parker on the big screen, so one can imagine that Aunt May has been pretty worried about him.

The new set video from Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place at Stansted airport, just outside the U.K. capital. It's here that Tom Holland was spotted shooting a scene, where he runs out of an airport, yelling, "May!" and running into her arms. The video is a bit shaky and taken from a pretty far distance, but Holland clearly yells her name. The airport has been fashioned to look like Newark Liberty International Airport, so this scene in the sequel might take place at the end of the movie, after the European summer vacation.

Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place in Paris, Venice, Prague, and London over the course of a European vacation. While villains have yet to be confirmed for the sequel, it has been confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will appear in the sequel as Nick Fury and Maria Hill. Nick Fury is a big part of Peter Parker's life in the animated Ultimate Spider-Man series. Fury turned up in nearly all of the episodes, so S.H.I.E.L.D. could end up playing a significant role in the future of the Spider-Man trilogy.

Tom Holland recently released a video from the set where he talks about doing his own stunts, only to see his stunt double get blown away behind him with a large blast of water. The humorous video was made for a CrowdRise campaign to raise money for The Brothers Trust by offering up a visit to the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Many fans were expecting to see some type of spoilers in a video directly from Holland, but it appears that the young actor has learned his lesson.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still a giant Marvel mystery, which is fun for fans and also deeply frustrating. There's so many unanswered questions having to do with Peter Parker's return after the events of Infinity War. That question is probably the biggest, following the villains that will appear in the sequel. Jake Gyllenhaal has been spotted around the set in London, but there has yet to be an official announcement that he is playing the villainous Mysterio. While we wait for these answers, you can watch some new videos from the set, including a reunion with Aunt May, below, thanks to Reddit.