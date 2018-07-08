Spider-Man: Far from Home is continuing to shoot overseas, and after a number of set images, we get our first video. It features an emotional Tom Holland who flops down on the ledge of a rooftop and hangs his head in disappointment. Not much can be taken away from the quick footage, but it's fun to see the actor back in action after his untimely demise at the end of Infinity War.

The set video was taken by a local in London. They didn't have much to say about what was happening in the scene, and they provided little insight into the dialogue, which is inaudible from such a distance. This is what the influencer had to say about the video.

"tom holland has been filming for spider-man far from home all week in east london, this was taken by one of my mum's friends who i live super close to i'm ajajksldldld."

If you check out Comet Barbara's Twitter, she also has some set photos that may be of interest to fans. Spider-Man: Far From Home has been shooting under the direction of Jon Watts, who helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming and the cult favorite Cop Car. He hasn't provided any plot updates, though we do know that Peter Parker is on a European summer vacation. He somehow crosses paths with Mysterio. And Michael Keaton's Vulture somehow gets pulled back into the mix.

By now, most Marvel fans know that Peter Parker turned to dust at the snap of Thanos' fingers. But the boy isn't staying dormant for long. He'll obviously be resurrected in Avengers 4. And Far From Home is said to take place immediately following the events in that movie. The next Spider-Man will be the first Phase 4 movie, and is taking the MCU along a whole new path which hasn't fully been spelled out yet.

So far, none of the set photos have spelled out a line of what the possible actual plot may be. Nor do we yet know if Sony's Marvel Universe will tie into the action. Sony has Venom coming to theaters later this year, starring Tom Hardy as the deadly symbiote. For months there has been speculation that Tom Holland has a cameo as Peter Parker in Venom, though it's said he's not suiting up. It will be interesting to see how that all plays out, and whether or not Tom Holland will participate in films like Silver and Black or Morbius the Living Vampire, which recently announced Jared Leto in the lead.

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theaters next summer, just months after Avengers 4 plays havoc with Marvel fans' hearts. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out. We're not getting a Captain Marvel trailer for awhile, so you can guess that the Far From Home trailer is a long way out. So for now, we'll have to be satisfied by these quick and dirty little videos that don't tell us much in the long run.