The Spider-Man: Far from Home synopsis has been revealed and it confirms that Peter Parker is working for Nick Fury. Over the weekend, lucky Brazil Comic-Con attendees were treated to the first trailer for the sequel, along with appearances by Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jacob Batalon. The trailer has yet to be released online, but it is expected to drop before the end of the year, and comes after Marvel Studios blew minds by releasing the second trailer for Captain Marvel and the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame last week.

Now, we have a better idea of what's happening in Spider-Man: Far From Home, thanks to a recently released synopsis. Samuel L. Jackson confirmed his role in the sequel over the summer, but it was unclear how he fit into the overall story. In the trailer, Peter Parker makes the conscious decision to leave behind his Spider-Man suit before heading to Europe for his class trip. However, it looks like he should have packed it after all. You can read the synopsis below.

"Peter Parker and his friends go on summer holidays to Europe. However, the friends will hardly be able to rest - Peter will have to agree to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of creatures that cause natural disasters and destruction throughout the continent."

The Spider-Man: Far From Home synopsis all but confirms that Nick Fury is the one behind the now infamous stealth suit, which has been teased ever since leaked pictures from the set were surfaced online. It's not clear if Fury is the one responsible for the new black and red Spider-Man suit as well, but we should find out soon. The stealth suit has a really cool all black look with some goggles and we're trying to figure out what special abilities that S.H.I.E.L.D. packed into the new suit.

The trailer that fans at Brazil Comic-Con saw waited until the very end to introduce Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. While appearing at the convention, Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland revealed that they are working together in Spider-Man: Far From Home, though it's unclear what exactly that means at this point in time in terms of villain and superhero. The duo did say that they are fighting the Elementals. It's believed that the Elementals are behind the disasters in Europe that Peter Parker and Nick Fury are going up against.

Mysterio reportedly has a lot of knowledge about the Elementals, and is brought on board by Nick Fury to help. While it looks like the relationship between Peter Parker and Mysterio will begin on friendly terms, it's hard to believe that it will be that easy. It's hard to believe that the villain doesn't have something else up his sleeve to throw everything off balance. That's speculation at this point, but he is a villain. Obviously, we'll have to wait and see, but at least we finally have some information about the actual storyline now. The Spider-Man: Far From Home synopsis was revealed by the Walt Disney Studios Sony Pictures Releasing website.