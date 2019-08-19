Those who have either been waiting to see Spider-Man: Far from Home for the first time, or perhaps waiting to catch a second viewing, may have a good opportunity to do so here in the very near future. Much like Marvel Studios did earlier this year with Avengers: Endgame, it's been reported that the latest Spidey solo flick will be getting the re-release treatment later this month. What's more, that re-release is said to contain additional footage.

According to a new report, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be re-released in theaters starting on August 30 with new bonus material. The version with the additional footage will only be in theaters for one week through September 5, as Sony looks to capitalize on Labor Day Weekend. The movie is already Sony's biggest release ever, having recently crossed the $1.109 billion mark at the box office. However, it stands at $376 million domestically. The studio could be looking for a little push to get it over the $400 million mark. More money is more money and it worked out quite well for Avengers: Endgame.

We should caution that Sony and Marvel have yet to officially weigh in on this, so it can't be considered official until that happens. That said, this report also contains some details regarding what the re-release will include. Unlike Avengers: Endgame, more than one deleted scene will be included. This is said to include a video Tom Holland's Peter Parker shoots as he prepares for his trip to Europe. That's the only scene that specific details are available for, but it's promised further deleted scenes will be included as well. So this could be worth one's time.

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Peter Parker dealing with the aftermath of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The world has changed a lot and Peter is hoping to enjoy a summer trip to Europe with his classmates, while ditching the hero business for a bit. Unfortunately, when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) comes calling, those plans are derailed. A man by the name of Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who claims to be from another Earth is helping fight powerful beings that are causing mass destruction. Peter must join the fight and partner with Beck, but not everything is what it seems on the surface.

Jon Watts returned to the director's chair for the sequel following the success of Homecoming, which was the character's first solo outing in the MCU. Things have worked out very well. Audiences seem to adore this version of Spider-Man, as every MCU movie Tom Holland has appeared in has gone on to become a massive critical and commercial success. Given that success, and some happenings in this latest movie, Spider-Man 3 is almost certainly going to happen, even though it hasn't yet been announced. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the re-release are made available. This news comes to us via Discussing Film.