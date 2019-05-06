There were some doubters in the crowd who feared Spider-Man: Far from Home might be a bit of a let down after Avengers: Endgame. But a new trailer arrived this morning that is action-packed and exciting, continuing the story of the MCU as it officially closes out Phase 3. Now comes word that tickets for Spider-Man: Far From Home are officially on sale.

Avengers: Endgame sank Titanic over the weekend as the 2nd biggest movie release of all-time, collecting over $2 billion thus far. Now that most people have seen Avengers: Endgame, the latest look at Spider-Man: Far From Home is letting the spoilers fly. Marvel is fully taking advantage of the fever pitch for their superheroes. Fans have a little extra time to reserve their seat, with Atom Tickets to first announce that tickets were on sale. Now you and your friends can speculate how this movie will connect to Avengers: Endgame as the two-hour and fifteen-minute movie is set to open Tuesday, July 2.

According to a new Atom Tickets' summer movie fan survey that was unveiled today, Spider-Man: Far From Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya topped multiple lists, including "most anticipated summer movie," "most anticipated family movie," and "most anticipated action/adventure movie." Fans also voted Tom Holland their favorite Spider-Man actor, followed by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. They also believe Jake Gyllenhaal will be the best villain yet.

This year's blockbuster movies are coming in hot with Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, Dark Phoenix, and Toy Story 4 topping the list of most anticipated summer movies according to Atom Tickets' fan survey. In fact, fans voted Spider-Man: Far From Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya on top of multiple lists, including "most anticipated summer movie," "most anticipated family movie," and "most anticipated action/adventure movie." Said Amber Tarshis, Head of Marketing, Atom Tickets.

"The recent Avengers: Endgame box office success unleashed a summer frenzy that will be further ignited by a strong slate of blockbuster movies fans want to see in theaters. From the action-packed Spider-Man: Far from Home to the beloved story of The Lion King, fans of all ages will no doubt plan many trips to theaters this summer. With big movies and crowds, more people are turning to websites and apps to reserve seats at their preferred theater. We believe this summer could be a big tipping point for digital ticketing."

Below are the top 10 overall most anticipated summer movies:

1. Spider-Man: Far From Home

2. The Lion King

3. John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum

4. Dark Phoenix

5. Toy Story 4

6. Aladdin

7. Men In Black International

8. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

9. It Chapter 2

10. Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Most anticipated action/adventure summer movies:

1. Spider-Man: Far From Home

2. John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum

3. Dark Phoenix

4. Men In Black International

5. Hobbs & Shaw

Most anticipated family summer movies are:

1. Spider-Man: Far From Home

2. The Lion King

3. Toy Story 4

4. Aladdin

5. The Secret Life of Pets 2

Moviegoers are most excited to see the following actresses in the Summer of 2019:

1. Jennifer Lawrence (Dark Phoenix)

2. Halle Berry (John Wick 3: Parabellum)

3. Tessa Thompson (MIB International)

Fans are most excited to see the following actors in the Summer of 2019:

1. Chris Hemsworth (MIB International)

2. Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs & Shaw)

3. Keanu Reeves (John Wick 3: Parabellum)

