With the release of Spider-Man: Far from Home less than a year away, a number of Spider-Man fans have taken to the Internet to petition for previous Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire to be given a cameo in the movie. However, the means in which they want Maguire to cameo is incredibly clever.

For whatever reason, a semi-popular Internet meme that has made its way across the web over the past few years is the line "Pizza time" from Spider-Man 2, where Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker is featured in a high stakes sequence of delivering pizza in order to protect his career. This scene has been re-edited a plethora of times on YouTube, and was even turned into a song. In fact, this scene has become so popular that there were even two references to it in the recently released PS4 video game Spider-Man.

The fan petition doesn't just say that they want to see Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: Far From Home, acting opposite his replacement Tom Holland, but that they want him to cameo specifically as a pizza delivery guy in order to reference the scene that has become such a popular meme in recent years. Here is the full pitch for Maguire's cameo from Change.org.

"Think about how cool it would be to get the OG movie Spider-Man to make a cameo in the MCU as a pizza delivery guy. It could also open possibilities to the Spider-Verse in the MCU."

The description was later re-edited after another fan commented on the petition, saying that it would be even better if the person that Maguire was delivering pizza to was Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man in the Amazing Spider-Man movies. While this would certainly be a bit more complicated for Sony and Marvel to pull off, it would be a truly hilarious cameo, arguably being even more noteworthy than Stan Lee's inevitable cameo in the movie.

At this time, well over 65,000 people have signed the petition, making it incredibly close to its goal of 75,000 signatures. If the petition does reach its goal (which it certainly looks like it will), it doesn't guarantee that the cameo will occur. However, the alarming rate of how popular this petition has gotten could be enough to grab the attention of Sony and Marvel. If they actually look at the number of fans who want this cameo to happen, they may be willing to give Tobey Maguire a call just to please fans.

Even if this clever cameo does not occur, it's still a funny concept to imagine. However, it's now clear that thousands of Marvel fans would truly appreciate a Tobey Maguire cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home, whether he appears in the background, briefly gets some focus during an action sequence, or even gets his own "pizza time" post-credit scene. Even better, it would be truly hilarious if his cameo merged with Stan Lee's cameo, with Lee potentially being the person who ordered the pizza rather than Andrew Garfield. If you are on board with this cameo, you can sign the petition now at Change.org.