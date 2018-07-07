Production for Spider-Man: Far from Home is currently underway and a new collection of set photos have leaked online. Filming is currently taking place in Hertfordshire, England and there have been rumors that the production will film in other places in Europe as well. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has stated that the sequel will be in the vein of a "summer vacation-type film," which sounds a little more lighthearted from the last time that we saw Holland's web slinger on the big screen.

The set photos from Spider-Man: Far From Home feature Tom Holland as Peter Parker and they do not spoil anything about the upcoming sequel. Everybody knows that Spider-Man is coming back, so that shouldn't be a spoiler for anybody. It's just not clear how Avengers 4 will bring the character back after turning to dust at the conclusion of Infinity War while being held in Tony Stark's arms. The Quantum Realm is what many believe holds the key to not only the next Avengers film, but the entire next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is rumored that Spider-Man: Far From Home will take place weeks after the conclusion of Avengers 4, which is pretty cool since the sequel comes out a few short months afterwards. And while details are scarce surrounding Spider-Man: Far From Home, there has been new speculation that Captain Britain will be making his MCU debut in the sequel. Kevin Feige has talked about the inclusion of Brian Braddock in the near future as recently as last December, so it seems that the next Spider-Man movie could be the place for that introduction.

Speaking of characters that will show up in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Kevin Feige has revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will not have a role in the upcoming sequel. Tom Holland and Cumberbatch enjoy working together, but he will not be in the movie when it hits theaters a year from now. Feige did not want to see any rumors flying around, so he decided to squash that one right from the start. However, that doesn't mean that the two actors won't share scenes in Avengers 4 next May.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 7th, 2019, which means that there's a long way to go. And while the wait may seem like a long time now, we will undoubtedly get new looks from the set, official and otherwise, in the coming months. MCU fans are really looking forward to see what Mysterio will look like as the main villain in the sequel as well as where the film will take Peter Parker. There's still a lot to sort through before Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters, with main factor being what Avengers 4 has going on as well as the upcoming Captain Marvel. Until then, you can check out the new pictures of Tom Holland on the set below, thanks to OK Magazine.