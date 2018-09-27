Tom Holland shared a new Spider-Man: Far from Home behind-the-scenes photo of himself, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon cruising the canals in Venice, Italy. The sequel has Peter Parker and friends enjoying a summer European vacation, according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. However, something bad is going to go down, but we just don't know what that is at this time, since all of the details are being kept secret. Hopefully Holland does an interview real soon and accidentally gives us some intel.

The cast and crew of Spider-Man: Far From Home were recently spotted filming scenes in Prague, and this new picture looks like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon are having a bit of a break from filming, taking in the sights in Venice, Italy. There's nothing to spoil here, which is why the picture was posted in the first place. However, there will more than likely be some leaked images and video from the set any time now, since that has been the deal at just about every location so far.

Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees were recently treated to a look at Peter Parker in his Stealth suit from the comics. Parker was spotted clinging to a Ferris wheel while wearing a costume that is all black with some white goggles, leading to some speculation about an homage to the Spider-Man Noir design as well. As will most MCU projects, Spider-Man: Far From Home is largely a mystery, mostly due to the curious circumstances surrounding the conclusion of Infinity War.

MCU fans are wondering how Peter Parker overcomes the mighty snap of Thanos to end up in Europe on vacation, which will be another secret that is kept until Avengers 4 hits theaters next year. Over the last few weeks we've seen several Avengers return to Atlanta for reshoots, with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth being the latest to advertise, but we have yet to see Tom Holland leave the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home to join up with his Infinity War friends. However, principal photography should be wrapping soon on the Spider-Man sequel to give Holland enough time to join up with everybody in Atlanta, unless he already finished his scenes.

Spider-Man: Far From Home looks like it has been a lot of fun for the young cast of the movie. However, many fans are still anxiously awaiting to learn the identity of the main antagonist and the actor who is playing him/her. There has been plenty of speculation, which has been good free promotion for the sequel, but Marvel Studios should make some announcements sooner rather than later. For now, we'll just have to wait and rest easy in knowing that Marvel Studios allows their actors to take breaks. You can check out the cool Venice photo below, provided by Tom Holland's Instagram page.