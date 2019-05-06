The all-new Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer has arrived, and as suspected, it comes with a special PSA from spoiler hound himself Tom Holland, who warns viewers not to watch if they haven't seen Avengers: Endgame. As this is a direct continuation of that story and includes quite a few callbacks to the $2 billion blockbuster and counting, which has racked up quite a few more box office records in its second weekend.

At the forefront, this latest footage makes it quite obvious that Tony Stark is gone, leaving the world without its Iron Man. Nick Fury comes calling on Peter Parker as his replacement, but Spidey doesn't want to take that call, alerting the local police that he's heading off on summer vacation. There are plenty of references to the MCU as a whole, with Thor and Captain Marvel both getting name checked. And there is even a reference to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as the movie makes it clear that there is a multiverse.

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

It was long debated whether or not Spider-Man: Far From Home happened before or after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now we have our answer. And it appears that almost every other Avenger is out of commission. Thor is off world and Carol Danvers has her own problems to contend with. Captain America is a very old man, Bucky and Falcon are doing their own thing, Hawkeye is MIA and who knows where Ant-Man is at this point. Spider-Man is the only true successor to Iron Man, with Happy Hogan coming along for the ride.

Tom Holland returns as everyone's favorite Neighborhood Spider-Man, reprising the role he first played in Captain America: Civil War, returning in his first movie Spider-Man: Homecoming and then his two appearances in the Avengers series. Joining Peter on this ride are Zendaya as MJ, who may be five years older than Peter at this point, but that isn't necessarily stated. Also looking older is Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson. And we're starting to see why Marvel cast actors that were a bit older but could still play high school age.

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders joins him as Maria Hill. Also back is Jacob Batalon as Ned, who got decimated along with Peter Parker, and has missed the past 5 years. Marisa Tomei's Aunt May survived Thanos' snap, and is now half a decade older than we last saw her. From the multi-verse comes Mysterio, who is played by newcomer to the MCU Jake Gyllenhaal.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. All the action swings into theaters on starting July 2. This latest footage comes direct from Sony Pictures.