Be warned: the new Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer, which is expected to arrive online next week, will contain spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. People have been obsessed with the idea of not having this movie spoiled for them, which is completely understandable. However, with the box office success the movie has enjoyed, spoilers are going to need to be discussed openly at some point. And it looks like Marvel is going to initiate that discussion in this new trailer.

According to a new report, the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer has been sent to German movie theaters ahead of its release next week. The trailer was also sent with a special clip recorded by star Tom Holland, who plays the titular hero. The message apparently has the actor warning viewers that the trailer will indeed contain spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, as to alert those who haven't seen the movie yet to turn away. This is pretty fascinating for several reasons, not the least of which is just how seriously Marvel is taking the whole spoiler discussion, as it relates to their latest release.

This is, as far as we can surmise, the first instance of a studio actually putting a spoiler warning in front of a trailer for an upcoming release. So it's breaking ground in that way. There's also a little bit of tongue-in-cheek involved, as Tom Holland is known to have loose lips. It also helps shed some new light on comments made recently by directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The duo was recently asked when it's officially okay to discuss Avengers: Endgame spoilers. They said this upcoming Monday. It was peculiarly specific and it raised questions from fans as to whether or not that was something they were allowed to declare. As it turns out, they may have had a very specific reason for saying Monday, if we assume that's the day that Marvel and Sony will drop the trailer online.

Related: Why Avengers: Endgame Directors Made This One Big Change to the MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home released a trailer already, but they were able to skirt the spoilers pretty easily. In this case, it seems that Marvel wants to actually address how the events of Avengers: Endgame will effect this movie in particular, given that it's the first MCU movie to hit theaters in the wake of our heroes' second encounter with Thanos. That's one thing that comes with having an interconnected universe of movies. Everything is, indeed, connected.

Jon Watts returns to the director's chair for the sequel, after having helmed 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming to great success. Jake Gyllenhaal is also making his comic book movie debut as fan-favorite villain Mysterio who, as it turns out, may not actually be a villain in this movie. At least that's how the studio is playing it so far. We'll surely learn a lot more once this new trailer actually arrives, which should be any day now. Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2. This news was previously reported by Trailer Track.