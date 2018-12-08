Those in attendance at Comic Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil hoping to see the Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer are going to be disappointed. Reportedly, the movie's first footage was expected to be shown on Saturday at CCXP, although that was not officially confirmed by Marvel. According to a new report, however, the trailer has been delayed to an undetermined day in the near future, with Dec. 18 rumored as a potential date. With official sources remaining quiet on the matter, it's difficult to say when exactly people will be able to see it, so it really could be any day now.

One possible reason for the potential trailer delay could be to separate it from two other major movie trailers released this week. The passing and subsequent funeral of former president George H.W. Bush reportedly delayed the premiere of the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, which finally came out yesterday. This comes just days after the official release of the second Captain Marvel trailer, which became available to see on Monday. Potentially, the decision was made to push back Spider-Man: Far From Home's trailer to allow for more time for the others to shine. These are all major releases and it's certainly logical to allow for Spidey to have his own spotlight.

It's not entirely clear what will happen in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, which is due for release next summer. What we know is the movie takes place after the events of Avengers 4, with Peter Parker and some friends taking a vacation to Europe. Of course, Tom Holland is returning to reprise the role, while Jake Gyllenhaal plays the movie's villain, Mysterio. Also appearing in the movie are Zendaya Coleman, Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Remy Hii, and Tony Revolori. Directed by Jon Watts, the movie wrapped filming back in October.

While we don't know when we can see the trailer, there's another Spider-Man movie soon hitting to watch out for. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an animated movie which isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's already made a great impression in its advanced screenings. Focusing primarily on the Miles Morales version of the titular superhero, Spider-Man will be assisted by various depictions of the character from alternate universes. Early reviews netted the movie a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting it will be one of the best Spider-Man movies of all time. It will be hitting theaters just days from now on Dec. 14, 2018.

The first footage for Spider-Man: Far From Home is likely incoming. It's possible the powers that be are still trying to figure out a date to settle on as well, which is why nothing can be confirmed one way or the other. Hopefully, the wait turns out to be worth it. What do we know for sure, however, is when the anticipated sequel will be hitting the big screen. Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres on theaters everywhere on July 5, 2019. This information comes to us courtesy of CBR.com.