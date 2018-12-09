The Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer was shown to the lucky Brazil Comic-Con attendees yesterday. It had been rumored all week that it was going to be a good time for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, and it was with the release of the second Captain Marvel trailer and the first Avengers: Endgame trailer as well. It was also rumored that the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer was going to premiere this weekend, and it did, but it has not been released online yet. Thankfully, some people in attendance have provided a description of what was in it.

The big takeaway from the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is that it completely ignores Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thanos altogether. Many were wondering how Sony and Marvel Studios were going to approach the marketing for the sequel since Peter Parker is still technically dust in the MCU, and it looks like they just chose to ignore that factor, which is pretty interesting. Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio was shown at the very end of the trailer, without his helmet. He reportedly looks pretty much like the comics, which should make some fans pretty happy.

Before leaving for his class trip to Europe, Peter Parker makes the decision to leave his Spider-Man suit at home. It isn't said directly, but Nick Fury is also featured in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, and it is believed that he supplies Parker with a new suit, which is probably the black stealth suit that we have seen so much of. Elsewhere in the trailer, a romance between MJ and Parker is teased as well as a possible romance between Aunt May and Happy Hogan, which makes Peter pretty uncomfortable.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer keeps everything within the Spider-Man universe, which is probably a good thing. However, there are going to be a lot of questions about how he made it back from the dustbin once the trailer is released everywhere, which will remain a mystery until Avengers: Endgame is released at the end of April. That's a pretty long time to go without Tom Holland spoiling anything about not one, but two huge movies. He has hinted that Marvel Studios will do something pretty bad to him if he does spoil anything, which is keeping him in line.

There is no release date for the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer at this time. There have been rumors that it will drop online before the end of the year, with once source claiming that it will debut in two weeks. That is all speculation at this point though. Let's just hope that they don't make everybody wait like they did with the first Infinity War footage when the showed that at the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con, and then didn't drop the trailer until November. You can check out some of the Spider-Man: Far From Home panel below, thanks to the Furious Trailer YouTube channel.