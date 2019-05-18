A new Spider-Man: Far from Home TV spot has been released and MJ reveals something pretty big. The promotional material for the sequel has gotten a lot broader since the release of Avengers: Endgame, revealing more about the movie in the process while also messing with preconceived theories from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, who thought they already had the movie figured out. With that being said, the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home TV spot may contain what some would call SPOILERS, so read ahead at your own risk.

MJ knows Peter Parker's secret in the Spider-Man: Far From Home TV spot. This element of the story was first teased in the most recent trailer, but Peter Parker tries to play it off like he isn't really the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, though MJ clearly already knows. However, the new spot features Ned, MJ, and Parker in his black stealth suit in a hotel room. Parker is trying to explain to a shocked Ned how MJ found out as she claims she figured it out. The cat is now officially out of the bag.

It's a short TV spot, but it certainly gives more context to promotional stills we have seen where MJ and Spider-Man are seen looking a little more cozy than usual. It looks like the long awaited romance will begin to blossom in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has been talked about frequently since the sequel was announced. With two friends knowing Parker's secret, it could potentially bring more danger to the whole crew, especially since Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio knows his true identity too. It's still not clear if Mysterio will end up as the main protagonist in the movie.

The promotional material for Spider-Man: Far From Home brings Mysterio in as an ally from an alternate version of Earth. He is seen telling Peter Parker about the multiverse, but the character is one of Spidey's biggest enemies in the comics, so MCU fans are just waiting for the big reveal. With that being said, Marvel Studios does a really good job of delivering things we aren't necessarily anticipating, which is pretty rare for movies based on comics that have been around for years.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd and its expected to be a big hit at the box office after the crazy success of Avengers: Endgame. The sequel is going to officially wrap up the MCU's Phase 3 and will hopefully give us a hint of what to look forward to in Phase 4, which will more than likely be announced by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. While we wait for some more official news, you can check out the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home TV spot below, thanks to the Marvel Flix YouTube channel.

Nueva mini promo de SPIDER-MAN FAR FROM HOME pic.twitter.com/gIxHb4L9HR — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) May 17, 2019