Spider-Man: Far from Home is only a few months away from hitting theaters and the promotional campaign is off to a strong start. Now that Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters and blowing away all box office expectations, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is building off of that success to lay the groundwork for the Far From Home campaign and it's working out well for all parties involved. We were treated to a new trailer earlier this week, which brought Endgame into the equation and now Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck is dropping multiverse knowledge in the latest clip from the highly anticipated sequel.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home clip is an extended version of a scene featured in the trailer where Nick Fury is introducing Peter Parker to Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio. Beck goes on to introduce the concept of a multiverse, which completely blows Parker's mind. Beck reveals that the MCU is based on Earth 616, which is Marvel's main universe and put into the current time. Beck is also from Earth, but from Earth-833.

Quentin Beck explains Earth-833 by saying it shares "identical physical constants" with Earth-616. Marvel Comics fans may notice that William Braddock is also from the 833 and this is the second time he has been alluded to in the MCU recently. In Avengers: Endgame, Peggy Carter mentions his name. Braddock is from the Captain Britain Corps and is known as Spider-U.K. This could have some major ramifications on the MCU as a whole moving forward, especially after Spider-Man: Far From Home. So far, it's looking like Far From Home is going to drop more than a few hints about the MCU's Phase 4.

Related: Spider-Man: Far from Home Trailer #2 Continues the Avengers: Endgame Story

Avengers: Endgame was originally thought to be the final installment in the MCU's Phase 3, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently admitted Spider-Man: Far From Home is the final movie. This makes more sense, especially since Far From Home can hint at more with post and mid-credit scenes like a traditional MCU project. Endgame was the end of an era and a tribute to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, so there was not a whole lot of Phase 4 teases that were instantly recognizable to fans, other than some obvious potential team ups for the future and new identities.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd and it's sure to set the box office on fire. Captain Marvel was able to secure over $1 billion at the box office in a small amount of time, while Avengers: Endgame has made over $2 billion in record time with its eyes set on taking down James Cameron's Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time. This bodes very well for Far From Home and the MCU's future as time marches on. You can check out the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home clip below, thanks to The Ellen Show.

A new clip from ‘SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME’ has been officially released. (Source: @TheEllenShow) pic.twitter.com/UXoJO6byLe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 7, 2019