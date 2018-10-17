That's a wrap on Spider-Man: Far from Home. The sequel to last year's very successful Spider-Man: Homecoming kicked off filming over the summer and we've been getting updates from the set, some official and some paparazzi stuff, here and there. But truly, much of what we're going to see next year remains a mystery. In any case, Tom Holland has taken to social media to reveal that the movie is officially in the can and is on its way to the editing room.

Tom Holland posted a couple of photos from the last day of filming to his Instagram account. The first of which was halfway through the day, which he posted with a sad face indicating that he didn't want it to be over. The photo shows off his impressive skills as a gymnast, swinging around a light pole and looking very much in tip-top Spidey shape. The second photo was the one in which Holland declared production has wrapped, which features him and "MJ" (Zendaya) standing on a sidewalk, which also gives us a great look at the new suit. Holland posted the photo with a very simple message.

"THATS A WRAP #farfromhome"

What we know for sure is that Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to be putting a lot on the table. It will be an international adventure. Up until a couple of weeks ago, the production had been taking place overseas in Europe. The crew was in Venice until they moved to New York City, Spidey's hometown stomping grounds, for the last couple of weeks of shooting. To date, we haven't seen a Spider-Man movie that didn't take place stateside, so this will be interesting.

The sequel will also be bringing in a new villain in the form of Mysterio. Though Marvel Studios doesn't want to formally announce it just yet, it's been a poorly kept secret up to this point that Jake Gyllenhaal will be playing the fan-favorite master of illusion. In addition, Michael Keaton will return as Adrian Toomes/Vulture from the previous movie. The rest of the cast includes Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, Numan Acar, J.B. Smoove, Oli Hill, Remy Hii and Marisa Tomei, with Cobie Smulders back as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury.

Spider-Man: Homecoming followed in the footsteps of Captain America: Civil War, where Tom Holland's version of the character was introduced, and wound up being a huge success. Not only with critics and fans, but the first Spider-Man movie within the MCU grossed $880 million worldwide. Spider-Man: Far From Home bears the burden of having to be the first movie to arrive after Avengers 4 next summer, making it the first movie in Marvel's Phase 4 when it drops on July 5, 2019. No pressure, Mr. Parker. Be sure to check out Tom Holland's Instagram posts for yourself below.