Zendaya is back as MJ on the set of Spider-Man: Far from Home, which is currently filming in England. Spider-Man star Tom Holland has been spotted on the set multiple times over the past few weeks in leaked images and video from the area. Marvel Cinematic Devotees are still reeling from the events of Infinity War and are trying to figure out how Peter Parker will be able to return for the sequel after he was reduced to dust from the mighty snap of Thanos.

Disney Channel star Zendaya played MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and she just released a new photo of co-star Jacob Batalon on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Batalon has a guitar in his hands and appears to be singing in the photo. While the social media post doesn't have anything to do with the plot of the sequel, it's still cool to see the cast enjoying each other's company in between takes. Additionally, this is the first time that it has been revealed that Zendaya is in East London to film.

Marvel Studios and Sony are obviously keeping a tight lid on the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently shed a tiny little bit of information about the movie, noting that it takes place during the summer, which again, doesn't really give too much away. Feige also says that it might be a summer vacation, teasing fans and driving them crazy. He had this to say.

"Well, when does that movie take place? We know it's the summer. I think it's summer vacation. I think he's going to Europe with his friends. I don't know what summer... I mean, I do know (but you don't)."

MCU fans are patiently waiting for Tom Holland to leak out some information about Spider-Man: Far From Home, either purposefully or accidentally. Holland "leaked" the title of the sequel a few weeks ago, but it was on purpose and used as a marketing ploy since the young actor is known for leaking out sensitive details about MCU projects. Holland even ruinined the ending of Infinity War for a sold-out theater on opening night, leading to a collective groan from the audience after some of his co-stars gave him a concerned look.

If fans are waiting for Tom Holland to leak intel about Spider-Man: Far From Home, they're going to have to wait a lot longer. Holland usually doesn't leak things until the post-production process, after everything has been filmed. Plus, the project just started filming a few weeks ago, so we'll have to depend on leaked set photos as well as the social media pages of the young stars. Hopefully some more information about J.B. Smoove's mysterious character will be announced soon as well. While we wait, you can check out Zendaya's set picture from Spider-Man: Far From Home below, thanks to Marvel.