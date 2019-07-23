It's a good day to be Tom Holland, as Spider-Man: Far from Home is officially the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie ever. Holland's latest solo adventure as Peter Parker in the MCU made its way to theaters earlier this month and, ever since, it's been collecting serious amounts of cash in a major hurry. With what the movie made over the weekend factored in, it's now set to cross the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide any day now, which is more good news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: Far From Home added an additional $37.2 million over the weekend, which included a very solid $21 million in its third weekend domestically. That brings its grand box office total to $970.9 million. With that in mind, it's highly likely that the Jon Watts-directed sequel will swing over the $1 billion mark by next weekend's end, if not sooner. To date, the movie has earned $319.8 million domestically, to go with a $651.1 million take internationally. That comes with a very impressive $200 million haul in China. Domestically, Sam Raimi's first live-action Spider-Man is still the highest-grossing domestic entry of any adaptation, having earned $403.7 million back in 2002.

Even with that in mind, Spider-Man: Far From Home has proved to be yet another massive hit in the MCU, which means Spider-Man 3, one that still takes place in the MCU, is a virtual certainty. Sony still owns the rights to Spider-Man and his supporting cast of characters, but Sony cut a deal with Marvel Studios several years back to allow for Peter Parker to appear on screen alongside his fellow heroes. As we previously reported, apparently, the deal between the studios stated that this entry needed to make $1 billion or more for their partnership to continue.

Luckily, it still seems best, from a business perspective, for these two studios to team up for the time being. Spider-Man: Far From Home has a lot going for it. Not only has Tom Holland proven himself to be an incredibly likable actor, but this was following in the footsteps of Avengers: Endgame and was meant to serve as something of an epilogue for the events of that epic event, which is now the highest-grossing of all time. That certainly helped bolster its numbers. Not only that, but Jake Gyllenhaal was on board as the fan-favorite villain Mysterio. It also doesn't hurt that critics and fans alike have responded very well to it.

As for Spider-Man 3? It wasn't part of Marvel's big, splashy Phase 4 announcement at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. However, since that movie also involves Sony, nothing is standing in the way of it getting added to the schedule sometime in the coming months. And fans will want to see it sooner rather than later, given the way things left off in that post-credit scene. But even if we have to wait, we can rest easy knowing it's going to happen. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.