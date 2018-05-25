The final moments of Infinity War were pretty shocking, but once fans got over the shock, confusion lingered. How is Peter Parker dead when we know that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is coming out right after Avengers 4? The issue was recently discussed by screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus who had a rather humorous take on the situation and how it could be handled. There's also the whole separate issue of how the sequel will be promoted without spoiling the events of Avengers 4, which hits theaters just a few months beforehand.

When asked directly how the promotional campaign for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will not spoil Avengers 4, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that they weren't really worried about it. It's a given that the next Avengers will deal with the deaths of the so many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's greatest heroes, but it isn't clear just how it will happen. So, hardcore fans may be a little confused to see a trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 before Avengers 4 comes out, and the screenwriters don't really seem to care. McFeely had this to say.

"It's a good question and it's certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie? We can't make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?"

Stephen McFeely didn't really address the question, but he makes a point about who they make the movies for. However, not all MCU super fans read Variety, and they really want to know how Marvel is going to address the marketing of Avengers 4 and Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. As with most things that the MCU does, there's a method to the madness and they're not ready to reveal that secret yet.

Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus may not have been forthcoming with the promotional strategy for Avengers 4 and Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, but they had a pretty funny idea on how the latter could work without Peter Parker. And no, it's not some crazy conspiracy theory. Markus joked that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 could actually work without Tom Holland. He explains.

"Look, two hours of Aunt May crying, it could be great."

Obviously Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is not going to happen without Peter Parker, but it's still pretty funny to see the screenwriting duo joke about it. Basically, the MCU has put themselves in unprecedented territory with this giant interconnected business. However, that doesn't mean that they don't have a plan. Everything that they do is meticulously thought out years in advance and it's worked out pretty well for them so far. There is a plan in place to make sure that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 does not spoil the events of Avengers 4 and it will more than likely be something that not even the most hardcore MCU devotee has even thought of. You can check out the rest of the lengthy interview with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely at Collider.