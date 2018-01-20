Reports popped up a few months ago that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 was looking to cast a European actress that many assumed would be a different spin on the Gwen Stacy character. However, a new report reveals that the role is actually for a mysterious femme fatale character, which could be the first possible pieces of the storyline for the upcoming sequel. Sony and Marvel have brought back director Jon Watts to helm the project that now has a working title of The Fall of George.

The Hashtag Show recently confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will begin shooting this spring in either Germany or the U.K., ahead of the 2019 release. In addition, they have reportedly confirmed that Sony is looking to cast a European actress for a femme fatale-type of role. According to their source, Sony is looking for an actress in her mid-twenties to take on the part. As previously noted, this is the first bit of news regarding a plot that we have come across in the still untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

For Spider-Man fans, the first name that might come to mind when hearing femme fatale is Black Cat, a character that is set to make her live-action debut in Sony's Silver & Black.That movie, like the Tom Hardy-led Venom, has been thought to be a standalone, but new reports of Tom Holland on the set of Venom and the new casting reports for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 may point at something that will be a lot more connected than previously thought. Black Cat may make her debut in the Homecoming sequel, which seems to make a lot of sense considering all of the new reports that have recently come to light.

Silver and Black reportedly begins production in early March and wraps in mid-June, meaning it would be possible for the actress to play the role in both projects, especially since they take place at the same time and as recent rumors have suggested, that the Sony movies may be even more interconnected than we have been led to believe. Though it's speculation at this point in time, it certainly seems logical that we'll see Black Cat in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. It will be interesting to see how Venom fits into this new shared universe, if at all.

With such little known regarding this casting and character other than she's meant to be a "femme fatale" in her early twenties, it's entirely possible Sony and Marvel are looking at other characters for the role, such as Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, a character that was actually born in Europe. Regardless, something big, or potentially small, is going to be set up in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, Spider-Woman or Black Cat would both be huge on their own. We'll just have to wait and see when production starts this spring. This report initially originated from That Hashtag Show.