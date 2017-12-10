Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced that Jon Watts will be back to direct Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. Director Jon Watts has been rumored for months, but there had been no official confirmation until now. The news comes from Brazil Comic-Con, where Kevin Feige made a call during the Marvel panel. So far, there have not been any direct quotes from Feige, but all in attendance claim that he confirmed it. There was also the big news of the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has many hardcore fans excited to see the story of Miles Morales told on the big screen,

Kevin Feige is said to have made a video call to Brazil's Comic-Con during the event's Marvel panel, where he announced that Jon Watts is indeed back in the director's chair. A fan account by the name of Tom Holland Brasil shared the news on Twitter, posting a tweet that translates from Portuguese to English as, "Kevin Feige just confirmed in a video screened on the Marvel panel at #CCXP17 that Jon Watts will be the director of the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming." There are other tweets confirming, but as stated previously, nothing official has been announced by Feige or Marvel, but the pairing does make sense.

Jon Watts saw huge success with Homecoming over the summer, but has been pretty quiet when it comes to talking about the sequel. The director has said that he like to concentrate on one movie at a time and hasn't offered up anything in terms of information about the possible sequel. Tom Holland, a known chronic spoiler has been noticeably less evasive, declaring that Watts is the only man for the job and saying that he is definitely returning for the second movie. Holland has said, "We can't do another Spider-Man movie without Jon Watts."

In other Spider-Man news, the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was recently premiered and it features quite a few scenes of Peter Parker and Spider-Man. We see Parker's Spidey-Sense tingling and then we're flashed away into some intense battle scenes, one in particular where Spider-Man gets smashed down by the villainous Thanos who is out to collect all 6 of the Infinity Stones. We do know that there will be casualties, but Spider-Man will make it out alive so he can keep the new Spider-Man trilogy going and hopefully team up with Venom in the near future. We can dream, right?

According to Omega Underground, filming for the presently-untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is slated to begin in June in Atlanta, and the production will likely then wrap during winter of 2018. And now, we know that Jon Watts is back on board to direct, so it's just time to speculate how everything is going to work between now and Infinity War and Avengers 4. You can read more about what Kevin Feige had to say about Jon Watts returning to the fold via Tom Holland Brasil's Twitter account below.