It looks like another classic character from the world of Marvel Comics will join Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. Some new information that has made its way online suggests that Sony, Marvel Studios and director Jon Watts are looking to cast a young actress to play Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Man sequel. However, it looks like they are going to bring this new version of the character to life with a pretty big twist.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Recently, an audition tape surfaced online, showing a French actress who goes by the name of Louna, auditioning for the role of Gwen Stacy. Looking at the tape, it's clear that director Jon Watts is going to shake things up. Gwen Stacy is typically a fair-skinned girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. If this tape is any indication, it looks like the MCU version is going to be European and definitely not in line with that classic image fans have from the comics.

The tape features the actress reading through two different scenes. One is Gwen Stacy consoling Peter Parker over the death of his uncle Ben, with the other featuring her having an interaction with her father. Previously, Gwen Stacy was portrayed on screen by Bryce Dallas Howard in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 and, more recently, by Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. This version of Gwen Stacy is going to be a far cry from what audiences became familiar with in those movies. But Spider-Man: Homecoming proved that the MCU version of Spidey is aiming to be different. They don't just want to rehash the previous movies.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Ned Leeds was portrayed as a Hawaiian-American, played by Jacob Batalon. There's also the whole MJ business with Zendaya. It's been said that Zendaya is not Mary Jane Watson, but the MJ name-drop in the movie more or less made Michelle the MCU's MJ. Point being, Jon Watts, Marvel and Sony aren't afraid to shake-up the classic versions of these secondary Spider-Man characters. It looks like Gwen Stacy could be the next character getting a big screen makeover.

Gwen Stacy is a very important to Peter Parker, as she's generally portrayed as his first love. And, perhaps more importantly, one who dies a very tragic death. Though, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 already brought that death scene to the big screen. It's not overly likely that director Jon Watts will want to redo such an iconic moment so quickly. Omega Underground speculates in their report that Marvel could change Gwen Stacy's origin and have her be a foreign exchange student. The untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is set to arrive in theaters on July 5, 2018. Be sure to check out the audition tape for yourself below.