J. Jonah Jameson didn't show up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but that could certainly change in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. So that begs the question, could we see J.K. Simmons return as J.Jonah Jameson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We officially can't rule it out. Spider-Man: Homecoming brought Peter Parker into the MCU, but we've yet to see the Daily Bugle's loveable, yet angry editor on screen just yet. While we don't know what Marvel Studios' plans are, J.K. Simmons says he'd be open to return to the character, should the opportunity arise.

The Oscar-winning actor has been making the rounds for Justice League recently, which officially signals his move from the world of Marvel to the DC universe, as he's now playing Commissioner Gordon. However, that wouldn't be enough to stop him from making an appearance in the MCU, at least not logistically. But the important question is, would he appear in a Spider-Man movie down the line? There's no indication that Marvel Studios wants that to happen, but Simmons says, "never say never" to the idea. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview.

"I never say never. I mean, you know, obviously I had an amazing time with Sam Raimi on those movies, and Tobey [Maguire] and everybody. That was a great great time, and huge for my career and my life, and just pure fun. If there were an opportunity to revisit that.... I don't know, though...how old is Spider-Man going to be if J. Jonah Jameson is this old?"

J.K. Simmons played the role of J. Jonah Jameson in all three of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. There's a lot fans love about those movies (ignoring Spider-Man 3) and Simmons work as Jameson is very near the top of that list. So, naturally, there's been a lot of demand from fans to see him show up in the MCU. Especially with Spider-Man: Homecoming being so well received.

When Warner Bros. initially announced that J.K. Simmons had been cast as Jim Gordon, for many, that signaled the end of any possibility that he could come back as J. Jonah Jameson in the MCU. But as we've seen recently, actors can dip their hands in multiple superhero universes. Zachary Levi was in the Thor movies, now he's going to play Shazam! Josh Brolin is Thanos in the MCU and Cable in Deadpool 2 for Fox. Laurence Fishburne plays Perry White in the DCEU, but he's also going to be in Ant-Man and the Wasp. So why can't J.K. Simmons do something similar?

The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is set for release in 2019 and is the next logical place for J. Jonah Jameson to show up in the MCU. Marvel Studios could possibly gain a lot of favor with fans by bringing J.K. Simmons back, despite his concerns over being too old. This interview with Entertainment Tonight, if nothing else, allows fans to keep at least a little hope alive, for the time being.