It looks like Michael Keaton will play the Vulture again in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. The news comes after it was announced that Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play Mysterio, which if true, would be the actor's first comic book movie role. As for Keaton, his performance in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming was seen a bright spot in the film, and many fans were wondering if the Vulture would be back in the upcoming sequel. Production for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is expected to begin in London this summer.

In an article by Variety, Jake Gyllenhaal being in talks to play the villain Mysterio in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 along with the return of Michael Keaton's Vulture. Keaton is mentioned in the same sentence as an almost afterthought, so we'll take this report with a grain of salt since that's big news on its own. Gyllenhaal and Keaton taking on Tom Holland's Spider-Man sounds like a pretty epic sequel, so hopefully everything in the original report turns out to be true. Jake Gyllenhaal's name has been floated around for his first role in a comic book movie for several months now.

The Vulture, aka Adrian Toomes, ended up in jail at the end of the first movie after Peter Parker saved his life. Michael Keaton has been tight-lipped about returning, but it seems like a no-brainer, though it seems that a new villain, like Mysterio, will end up as the focus in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. The end of the first film also saw Peter Parker decline Tony Stark's invitation to join the Avengers full-time and we all know how that ended up.

Michael Keaton is enjoying some extra popularity this month for delivering an awesome commencement speech at his alma mater Kent State University. Keaton gave an inspired speech and then ended it by stating that he was going to leave the class of 2018 with two very important words. Keaton wanted everybody to remember that, "I'm {Batman,"} and the crowd went wild as did the internet when video of Keaton's commencement speech went viral last week. For many, Michael Keaton is and will always be Batman, much like Adam West, no matter who takes over on the iconic role.

Filming on Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is expected to begin July, which means that casting news should be announced very soon. However, Michael Keaton's Vulture could only be making a small, secretive cameo in this MCU movie. Like most Marvel projects, the sequel is shrouded in mystery and will be kept that way, especially after the events of Infinity War. Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will hit theaters in July of 2019, a few months after the still untitled Avengers 4, clearing up any confusion, or possibly adding to it, we'll have to wait and see. It has not been officially confirmed at this time, but it looks like Michael Keaton will be back for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 as the Vulture. You can read the original report at Variety.