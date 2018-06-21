Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is going to be giving Marvel's resident webslinger a new suit. Little is known about what Marvel Studios has planned beyond next year's Avengers 4 for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the few guarantees is the next Spider-Man standalone movie, which begins filming in the near future. While we still have a lot of questions in regards to what the movie is going to look like and how exactly it's going to work given some recent events in the MCU, namely Avengers: Infinity War, it looks like Spidey is going to be getting a new costume.

This comes to us courtesy of costume designer Louise Frogley. She worked on the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp, as well as Iron Man 3 and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Even though she admits she isn't working on the sequel, Frogley says that Peter Parker is going to be transitioning into manhood in his next outing and thus, his costume is going to reflect that. Here's what she had to say about it in a recent interview.

"I am not actually working on that film, but the costumes will have very big changes because, in the film, Spider-Man becomes more like a man and not a teenager."

While retaining the same basic look that the character of Spider-Man is known for, Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker has already had several different suits in the MCU. He had his homemade suit early on, the suit Tony Stark gave him in Captain America: Civil War, which was used for most of Homecoming as well, and the Iron Spider suit that he rocked for the majority of Infinity War. But it appears as though he's going to be given yet another new look in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.

Director Jon Watts is returning to helm the sequel, which is expected to begin filming soon and wrap in December. Avengers 4 reshoots are also taking place this summer and will last through September. So Tom Holland is going to have a very busy summer. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps right now, but we know that the sequel will be an international adventure and that Mysterio is going to be the villain, as portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal. Michael Keaton will also be returning as Vulture. While it's still unclear as to how this movie is even going to be possible, given Spider-Man's fate at the end of Infinity War, somehow or another that is going to be ironed out in Avengers 4.

Spider-Man: Homecoming proved to be a massive success for Sony and Marvel Studios, bringing in $880 million worldwide. Not that Tom Holland is solely to thank, but both Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War were massive hits as well. This new version of the character has proved to be both likable and bankable. Let's hope he remains as such in his new suit. Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is set to arrive in theaters on July 5, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of India West.