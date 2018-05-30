Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is expected to begin production in a few months and some new plot leaks have hit the web. There's a lot of question as to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will choose to handle the promotion of Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 since it comes out so close to Avengers 4. While they aren't currently worried about that aspect, this new leak sheds some interesting light on the possible storylines for both films. It's important to note that these are far from official and should just be treated as entertainment. That being said, there could be potential spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and Avengers 4 ahead, so read at your own risk.

This new Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 plot leak comes from a Reddit source who is considered "trustworthy" after leaking Infinity War details before the movie hit theaters. Again, we'll take these with a grain of salt. Obviously, Peter Parker is back from wherever he went in Infinity War and survives the events of Avengers 4. However, according to this new leak, Parker is mourning the death of Tony Stark as the movie begins, which is the opposite of how we last saw the two together.

Tony Stark has been rumored to not make it to phase 4 of the MCU for over a year now, so this aspect seems legit. Elsewhere, the leak claims that Michael Keaton is back as Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture along with Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion, for small roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. Mysterio will reportedly be the main villain, which has also been reported, but there's no mention of Jake Gyllenhaal taking on the role.

The leak claims that the Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 story will center on something "groundbreaking" that Tony Stark has created and Mysterio will steal it after being hired by a familiar villain. The new leaked details does not specify who the mysterious boss is, but it says, "he's a major villain from the comic books who will have a prominent role in these movies moving forward." Sony and Marvel are reportedly looking for an A-list actor to take on the role, which is supposed to be a surprise. Again, nothing about this leak has been confirmed by Marvel or Sony, and even if it was, they probably would not even acknowledge it.

Finally, the new Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 leak also claims that the sequel will set up the Sinister Six. The leak says that it is "confirmed," but that could mean anything. As far as seeing the Sinister Six in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, it's believed that they will be planting the seed in the film, instead of showing up right away. The leak goes on to imply that villains might not all show up in the third movie of the final either. They're expected to show up at some point down the line in Sony's Marvel universe. You can read more about the Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 leak over at Reddit.