Actor Tom Holland has leaked yet another vital piece of information on social media, this time revealing the title for the next installment in the Spider-Man franchise that releases next summer. Tying back to the title of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the sequel will be titled Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Holland has a long history of "accidentally" leaking vital information from Marvel movies, or spoiling the movie for people who haven't seen it yet. A couple months back, Tom Holland apparently revealed the ending of Avengers: Infinity War to an audience that had yet to see the movie. All in all, Tom Holland has gained a bad reputation in the business for letting secrets loose, leading to Marvel almost always pairing him up with a co-star in his interviews, assigned to keep Holland from spilling any more beans.

During the production of Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Holland was kept on an incredibly tight chain, with him only receiving a few pages of the script. At times, Holland admitted that he didn't even know what was going on in the movie or who he was fighting, simply because the directors never told him in order to keep his mouth shut. At one point, Holland even recorded himself burning his pages of the Infinity War script just to prove a point of how secretive Marvel required him to be.

With all of that considered, it's quite likely that Tom Holland's "leak" of the title for Spider-Man: Far From Home was actually intentional. The leak was part of a social media post captioned, "Sorry for no announcements," with Holland "accidentally" showing fans the title of the sequel at the end. It's more than likely a marketing ploy by Marvel and Sony, considering the running gag of Holland's running mouth, but it's still incredibly clever. In the off chance that it was an actual accident, Tom Holland will probably be facing some consequences in the coming weeks, maybe with some even tighter restrictions.

As for the title itself, Spider-Man: Far From Home is not only a clever tie-in to the previous movie's title, but it also fits perfectly with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's description of the movie from April. When asked about how the second Spider-Man movie would be different, Feige explained that it would take Peter Parker out of New York City, which is something we don't see very often in solo Spider-Man movies, and will take him across the world. One confirmed location so far is London. The fact that the title and the description fit so well together essentially confirms that Tom Holland's leak is not just a joke, and instead something legitimate.

Hopefully we will be receiving more news about Spider-Man: Far From Home in the coming months as the movie nears production, be it from Sony or Marvel, or from Tom Holland himself. All things considered, Spider-Man: Far From Home sounds like it will be the most unique Spider-Man movie yet, which will be a welcome change as the Marvel Cinematic Universe enters Phase 4.