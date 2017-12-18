It was confirmed last weekend during Brazil Comic-Con that Jon Watts will be returning to direct Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, and now a new report has revealed that the working title is yet another Seinfeld reference to George Costanza. It had been rumored that Watts was going to return to helm the sequel, but nothing had been officially confirmed until last week. Star Tom Holland has been very vocal about the return of Watts, going as far as to say that the sequel probably couldn't happen without the director. Whatever contract disputes were going on behind the scenes have obviously come to terms and now the next Spider-Man movie is all set to start production in June of 2018.

Omega Underground reports that director Jon Watts has named the working title The Fall of George, which is again, a reference to the Seinfeld television series. The first movie had the working title Summer of George, based off of George Costanza's summer that he takes off with a severance package from the Yankees to be lazy. While nothing else in the movies have anything to do with Seinfeld, he's more of a Superman fan, they do show that Jon Watts is a huge fan of the show.

Production is said to begin in June 2018, which falls in line with what we have seen so far. In addition, it has been revealed that Spider-Man Homecoming 2 will take place minutes after the events of Avengers 4, which means that Peter Parker will survive to finish off the rest of the trilogy, which was already known. However, Spider-Man can be seen taking a good pounding from Thanos in the trailer for Infinity War, so he might be hurt pretty badly by the time of The Fall of George, aka, Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.

In other Spider-Man news, it's looking like the chances of seeing Gwen Stacy in the sequel are looking more likely every day. However, according to the information from earlier this month, also from Omega Underground, the MCU/Sony version of Gwen Stacy is being envisioned as a foreign exchange student from a European country, which is different from what we've seen before. In Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, the character will be the newcomer as previously described. Either way, Gwen Stacy has been a longtime favorite in the Spider-Man universe, so it will be interesting to see whether or not sparks will fly between her and Peter, as it often the case.

Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, aka, The Fall of George will kick-off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will see a major shift in characters and storyline. But who knows what will happen now that Disney has bought out a large portion of Fox. Phase 4 could be a pretty interesting version of the MCU that might show off some crossovers that fans have been dying to see on the big screen. That's all in the future, for now, we now have a projected production start of June 2018 and a working title of The Fall of George for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. You can read more about the upcoming sequel courtesy of Omega Underground.