Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming returned the web-slinger to his former box office glory, earning $334.2 million domestic (fifth highest this year) and $880.1 million worldwide (fourth highest this year), from a $180 million budget. This highly-anticipated movie brought Peter Parker (Tom Holland) back to high school, and ended on quite the surprising, and iconic note. A Redditor recently unearthed a 2008 quote from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, which reveals that he had been planning on putting this scene on the big screen for at least 10 years, possibly much longer. If you still haven't seen Spider-Man: Homecoming yet, there will be SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

When Marvel Studios finally landed a shared-rights deal with Sony Pictures for the Spider-Man character, it was rumored early on that Marvel Studios was starting to plan a new trilogy that will entirely be set in Peter Parker's high school years, with each movie comprised of a year in his high school career. This was essentially confirmed with the news that Peter Parker is actually a sophomore in high school in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which means that the sequel will likely be set in Peter's junior year, and the trilogy finale taking place in his senior year. The movie ended with quite the surprise for many fans, although fans of the Marvel Comics certainly recognized the very last scene, where Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) discovers her nephew's big secret, that he is in fact Spider-Man. A Reddit user discovered a Kevin Feige quote from the 2008 trade paperback Spider-Man: One More Day by J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada, which features this iconic reveal, with Kevin Feige promising fans that this moment will be seen on the big screen, some day. Here's the full quote from the trade paperback below.

"I read (almost) every Marvel Comic that is published each and every week. For me, it's homework, research and, of course, fun. I usually organize my pile of 'to read' based on what films we're currently developing and what character is undergoing a renaissance in the comics. For the past six years, Joe's run on Spidey has been the one on top. I would sit and red it the moment it landed in my inbox. Joe's creative daring is an inspiration and his imaginative storytelling transcends all forms of media. My favorite J.M.S. Spidey moment also happens to be my favorite Spidey moment period: Aunt May discovers Peter's secret. It has become my mission to put that moment up on screen. Someday we will. I promise."

When Kevin Feige had uttered this quote, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was just getting started, with the first two MCU movies, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk, hitting theaters that year. Back then, the likelihood of Marvel somehow getting the rights to Spider-Man back seemed nearly impossible, with Sony just coming off its first trilogy of Spider-Man movies, directed by Sam Raimi, starring Tobey Maguire. A lot has changed in the past decade or so, with Sony and Marvel coming to an agreement in 2015 to share the rights to Spidey, allowing the beloved character to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Sony keeps the distribution rights, as they start their own Spider-Man spin-off universe with Venom.

Part of this Spider-Man universe has been confirmed to be Miles Morales, although the character hasn't been cast at this time and it isn't clear when we may get our first look at this beloved character. Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 has been set for for release on July 5, 2019, arriving just two months after Avengers 4, with this Spidey sequel set to be the first Phase 4 movie, set directly after the events of Avengers 4. This quote from Kevin Feige was revealed by Reddit user Leo_TheLurker.