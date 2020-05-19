One of Spider-Man's most iconic moments features the Marvel superhero mustering all his strength and will in order to lift a mass of heavy machinery off of himself in order to once again go and save the neighborhood. This moment was wonderfully recognized in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, wherein Tom Holland's web-slinger finds himself buried under a great deal of rubble and similarly summons his strength in order to free himself. Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has now revealed via social media some concept art from the Spider-Man: Homecoming scene, and it leans even further into the inspiring moment from the comic book source material.

"This is a rough keyframe I did for Spider-man: Homecoming based on the iconic Amazing Spider-man #33 cover by Steve Ditko."

The stunning concept art depicts Tom Holland's wall-crawling superhero lifting the tonnes of rubble above him as water pours over his shoulders. Much like the finished movie, he is sporting the simpler, home-made suit, but unlike what we saw on the big screen, he is still wearing his mask. The artwork beautifully communicates the dark, dusty ruin that Spider-Man finds himself trapped in, and wonderfully pays homage to the original artwork by Marvel comics legend Steve Ditko.

The comic book moment on which this concept artwork is based comes from Amazing Spider-Man #33, The Final Chapter. The story features one of the seminal moments in the Spider-Man mythos, evidenced by the fact that it stands out as one of Spider-Man: Homsecoming's greatest scenes. The story arc was entitled If This Be My Destiny...! and follows Spider-Man after he invades the lair of the Master Planner, AKA Doctor Octopus, in order to grab a serum that could save Aunt May's life. In the ensuing battle with Doc Ock, Spidey is buried under vast amounts of rubble as the base begins to self-destruct. Summoning his memories of Uncle Ben and Aunt May, Spider-Man musters enough strength to free himself by sheer force of will in order to save her life.

Spider-Man: Homecoming follows a young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, following his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, as Peter begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine but is distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. When the villainous Vulture emerges and begins to wreak havoc, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Homecoming was then followed up with 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which finds Peter Parker coming to terms with the events of Avengers: Endgame. Joining his friends on a school trip across Europe, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury and a fellow hero named Mysterio uncover the mystery of several attacks across the continent by the monstrous Elementals. This artwork comes to us Ryan Meinerding.