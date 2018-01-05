Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is moving right along, as it looks like the movie is set to begin filming this summer. Marvel and Sony have managed to totally revive the character of Spider-Man in the eyes of the world, thank to Tom Holland's Peter Parker now being allowed to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, we have word that the still untitled sequel is going to start filming this June overseas, interestingly enough, in Berlin, Germany.

For one, we know this means that the next Spider-Man movie in the MCU is moving along rather swiftly, which was expected, given the success of Spider-Man: Homecoming. This also tells us that we could be in for something pretty different, as the shooting location would seem to imply. The last movie shot partially in New York and partially in Atlanta, where the bulk of the MCU movies do at least some, if not quite a bit of filming. Since Spidey is primarily a hero who works in New York, why are they filming in Berlin? Could we be seeing the webslinger traveling abroad?

Story details are currently being kept under wraps for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, so it's difficult to speculate. Though, we have heard that this movie will be bringing Gwen Stacy into the fold and that she could be portrayed as a foreign exchange student. Possibly a German foreign exchange student? There are only a few Spider-Man comic book stories that take place in Berlin. One involves Ned Leeds' transformation into the Hobgoblin, but we seem pretty far away from that happening in the MCU. There's also a Cold War era story, Spider-Man vs Wolverine, but Disney won't be able to use any of the X-Men characters for a while yet, so that doesn't seem overly likely either.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was very big on giving fans things they had never seen in previous Spider-Man movies, which paid off in a huge way. Spider-Man: Homecoming grossed $880.2 million worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing Spider-Man movie ever, trailing only Spider-Man 3. That being the case, Sony, Marvel and director Jon Watts are likely to continue the trend of doing new things with Peter Parker this time around. Sending him to Berlin would do the trick. Also, not for nothing, but the airport scene in Captain America: Civil War did take place in Germany.

The next Spider-Man sequel will be the first movie to be released after Avengers 4 with a release date set for July 5, 2019. That makes it a very key movie for the MCU, as it will be the first movie to usher in the next phase of the universe after the seismic shift that's going to occur in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Omega Underground also notes that filming is likely to wrap sometime in September and that the movie will also probably shoot in Atlanta, in addition to Berlin.