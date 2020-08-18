Though not much is known about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, the upcoming sequel to 2018's Oscar winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there is no doubt that the movie will be introducing audiences to a host of alternate versions of the Marvel hero. With so many new faces, there might not be room for some old ones, including Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker. In spite of this, the actor and Jurassic World star remains hopeful that he will be asked to return.

"I would really hope so. I really loved playing Peter B. Parker. I literally recorded that movie for, I think it was over two years. People don't realize, most of with animation you do two or three records and it's over. I lived with that character before anyone knew it was happening for so long. I loved the material. I got to record with Shameik (Moore) a lot who played Miles, and we got to bounce off each other. Shameik and I became buddies and we're still texting and in touch."

The first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to the shared multiverse called the "Spider-Verse", in which Miles Morales becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to team up to save New York City from Kingpin. The movie was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, and a story by Lord. It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, alongside the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

While the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wrapped up Peter B. Parker's story, sending him back to his own dimension and seemingly rekindling his relationship with Mary Jane, Johnson would love to revisit the character and see what he's up to now.

"I would love to see Peter, what happens to him. I would love to see, did he and MJ get back together? Did he become a dad? Is he still a superhero? Is he a dad and a superhero? But these are all as a fan now, because in terms of the inside I'm not at that table making decisions, but I would love Peter to come back."

Though the world of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse belongs to Miles Morales first and foremost, it would be shame if we did not see Johnson's slobby, world-weary version of our friendly neighbourhood wall-crawler again.

Another Spider-Man actor who has recently thrown their hat into the multi-dimensional ring is star of the beloved Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Christopher Daniel Barnes, who recently reaffirmed his desire to feature in the highly anticipated sequel. "I've had the honor of playing like 30 different Spider-Men over the years, it's been incredible. I would do it in a second. I mean, I love it, and it's a great honor every time they ask you to participate." Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to release in theaters October 7, 2022. This comes to us from Fandom's official Twitter account.

