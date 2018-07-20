After months of speculation, it has now been officially confirmed that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will include Spider-Ham and he's voiced by comedian John Mulaney. Spider-Ham, aka Peter Porker, has been rumored to be one of the other alternate universe versions of the hero in the new animated film since it was announced. Chris Miller and Phil Lord appeared at San Diego Comic-Con along with members of the cast to share some new footage from the upcoming movie while also sharing some exciting new information.

Though Spider-Ham is the coolest of the reveals for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, he wasn't the only reveal today at Comic-Con. Nicolas Cage has been confirmed as Spider-Noir along with Peni Parker, who is voiced by Kimiko Glenn. The three recent additions will be joining the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man with Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen. Peter Parker will also be making an appearance in the animated film as well. This is just the start for Sony's Spider-Man-related projects with plenty of feature films in the works including Venom and Morbius the Living Vampire.

Spider-Ham is known as a parody of Spider-Man, so it will be really cool to see how Phil Lord and Chris Miller decided to utilize the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Peter Porker first appeared in the one-shot humor comic book entitled Marvel Tails Starring Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham, which then turned into a bi-monthly comic series published under Marvel's Star Comics imprint. Porker was born a spider, but ended up in his pig form after a mishap with a hairdryer in the basement of the animal scientist May Porker. The rest is history.

While promoting Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Chris Miller and Phil Lord have said that they wanted to take the animation and turn it into a living comic book. The result is something that truly looks unique from other forms of computer-based animation. They're able to use camera angles and camera maneuvers that are not possible in the real-world, which helps to not only give it the feel of a comic book, but also the look of a whole new world. The animation is being pushed to the boundaries to make sure that Spider-Ham looks his best when presented on the big screen.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on December 14th of this year, so you can expect to see some more footage from the film as the release date nears. Chris Miller and Phil Lord are best known for The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street. However, the directing duo were also let go from Lucasfilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story after their creative vision clashed with the studio. Ron Howard was brought on to replace them, but the movie still ended up suffering at the box office. Lord and Miller are more than likely pretty happy with the way things turned out now, and they're clearly looking forward to the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse this winter. You can read more about the animated film over at Sony Pictures.