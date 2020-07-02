The first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse dazzled audiences with its multiverse shenanigans and stunning animation, and with the second movie having recently gone into production, fans are wondering how exactly the sequel will be able to follow-up on such a stellar debut. Well, according to producer Christopher Miller, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is already well on its way to topping the first movie.

Given how ground-breaking the tactics used on the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse were, with the melding of computer-generated imagery and hand-drawn animation creating something wholly unique, it is no real surprise that the animators are looking to up their game even further for the sequel. The sheer level of ambition was all there on the screen, with the level of depth and detail crafting something akin to a moving comic book.

The idea that Into the Spider-Verse 2 is blowing even Miller's mind is certainly exciting, and with the first Oscar-winning movie standing out as one of the most visually striking animations in recent years, one can only dream of what new techniques are being implemented for the highly-anticipated sequel.

Currently, details surrounding Spider-Verse 2 are being kept largely under wraps, but this has not stopped fans wondering which alternate Spider-Man versions might find their way into the sequel. According to Chris Miller and his fellow producer Phillip Lord, countless other versions of Spider-Man could factor into the project. "I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller previously explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

"I have to think about that," Lord added. "That's a good question that we haven't been asked before, which is why we're sitting here going, 'We don't have a good [answer]. We are like, 'Oh, wow. We're about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.'"

The first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to the shared multiverse called the "Spider-Verse", in which Miles Morales becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to team up to save New York City from Kingpin. The movie was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, and a story by Lord. It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, alongside the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 7, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Christopher Miller's official Twitter account.

The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 1, 2020