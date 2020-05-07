Details regarding the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 remain tightly under wraps, but producer Phil Lord promises there are surprises in store. The animated sequel is currently in the works at Sony Pictures and will pick up where the 2018 hit left off. We know that Miles Morales will be back for another round of webslinging adventures. Beyond that, there exists a multiverse of possibilities.

Phil Lord, who produce the Oscar-winning Spider-Man animated movie with his filmmaking partner Chris Miller, recently participated in an online watch party for the movie. Toward the end of the event, a fan asked if he could divulge any details about the sequel. Lord assured that he couldn't, but offered a little, vague tease of what's to come. Here's what Lord had to say about it.

"We were reminded several times today not to say anything about it. I guess they know we can't be trusted. All I can say is... worked on it all day yesterday and had a ball. Watching this got me pumped for all the surprises in store for 2022"

Despite the current quarantine and production shutdown, it appears that work is still underway on the movie, which is good news. As for what those surprises they have in store could be? It's anyone's guess at this point. There are, quite literally, endless possibilities on that front and a great many characters in Spider-Man's rogues gallery to potentially explore. The good news is, it sounds like the filmmakers are taking full advantage of that.

Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Legend of Korra}) has been tapped to direct Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. The first movie was a true group effort, with Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman sharing directing duties. This time, the duty falls to Santos alone. It's expected that the core cast will return, led by Shameik Moore as Miles Morales.

It's also likely Hailee Steinfeld will return as Gwen Stacy, and it wouldn't be surprising to have Jake Johnson Back as Peter Parker. There is no word on who the main villain will be yet, with Kingpin taking that honor in the first installment. Though, quite a few baddies from the pages of Marvel Comics appeared, including Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Scorpion.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wound up being a bigger than expected hit for Sony in 2018, earning $375 million worldwide against near-universal praise from critics. It also went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 recently had to bump its release date back a bit. Originally, it was scheduled to arrive in April 2022, but will instead hit theaters on October 7, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. You can check out the full exchange from Phil Lord's Twitter for yourself.

