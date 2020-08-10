Star of the beloved Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Christopher Daniel Barnes, has reaffirmed his desire to feature in the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 saying that he would reprise the Marvel role "in a second." Whilst audiences await to find out which alternate Spider-Men will appear in the movie, the inclusion of the Spider-Man: The Animated Series star would certainly be a welcome inclusion.

"I've had the honor of playing like 30 different Spider-Men over the years, it's been incredible. I would do it in a second. I mean, I love it, and it's a great honor every time they ask you to participate."

Spider-Man: The Animated Series ran on the Fox Kids Network from November 19, 1994, to January 31, 1998. Comprised of 5 seasons made up of 65 episodes, the series focuses on Spider-Man and his alter ego Peter Parker during his college years at Empire State University. When the story begins, Parker has already gained his powers and is working as a part-time freelance photographer for the Daily Bugle.

The show featured many of Spider-Man's classic villains, including the likes of the Kingpin, the Green Goblin, the Lizard, the Shocker, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, the Scorpion, Rhino, the Vulture and Venom, as well as various other Marvel superheroes including the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Daredevil, Blade, Doctor Strange, and the Punisher. Despite having ended so long ago, Spider-Man: The Animated Series remains one of the most cherished adaptations of our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler.

Since the series ended, Christopher Daniel Barnes has voiced the Marvel icon several times, playing different iterations of the character across multiple video games, including Spider-Man Noir in 2010's Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. "When I was done doing Spider-Man, obviously for many years - because I was very young when we did it - they called me back a few years ago and they said, 'We want you to be a part of Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions,'" Barnes recalled. "I said, 'Of course I would love to, but I think I'm a little too old to play the sort of coming-of-age hero archetype that Spider-Man represents.' They said, 'No, this is a different character. This is Spider-Man Noir.' I often make this joke, they said, 'He's older, he's darker, he's bitter.' I go, 'Oh, so he's me!'"

Barnes has even been on other side of justice, having voiced several villains over the years including Sinister Six-member Electro. "They've had me come back with multiple roles as the villain," Barnes added, "And as the old saying goes, 'Die the hero or live long enough to become the villain.'"

This is far from the first time that Barnes has stated his aspiration to appear in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, having said previously that he would be "honored" to be involved.

The first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to the shared multiverse called the "Spider-Verse", in which Miles Morales becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to team up to save New York City from Kingpin. The movie was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, and a story by Lord. It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, alongside the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to release in theaters October 7, 2022. This comes to us from Fandom Spotlite.