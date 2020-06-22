With the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 having now gone into production, fans are excitedly wondering what new, alternate Spider-Men we might get to see. Well, Christopher Daniel Barnes, who voiced the iconic Marvel superhero Spider-Man across all five seasons of the cherished Spider-Man: The Animated Series, has said that he would be "honored" to voice an older Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

"That would be great. I've reprised the role several times in video games ... so that would be great. If I could do that again, I'd be honored. I'm getting kind of old to do it, but I'd be happy to play an older Spider-Man."

The Spider-Man: The Animated Series show ran on the Fox Kids Network from November 19, 1994, to January 31, 1998. Comprised of 5 seasons made up of 65 episodes, the series focuses on Spider-Man and his alter ego Peter Parker during his college years at Empire State University. When the story begins, Parker has already gained his powers and is working as a part-time freelance photographer for the Daily Bugle.

The show featured many of Spider-Man's classic villains, including the likes of the Kingpin, the Green Goblin, the Lizard, the Shocker, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, the Scorpion, Rhino, the Vulture and Venom, as well as various other Marvel superheroes including the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Daredevil, Blade, Doctor Strange, and the Punisher.

Since the series ended, Christopher Daniel Barnes has voiced our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man several times, playing different iterations of the character across multiple video games, including Spider-Man Noir in 2010's Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions and Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man of the year 2099, in 2011's Spider-Man: Edge of Time. Barnes has also lent his voice to a few other animated series in which he played other characters such as Spyder-Knight and Wolf Spider in the Ultimate Spider-Man show's own multiverse crossover event. He has even jumped over to the other side of the hero/villain divide, voicing the Sinister Six member Electro.

Whilst details surrounding Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 remain scarce, the addition of Christopher Daniel Barnes would be a welcome addition for many fans, as Spider-Man: The Animated Series remains one of the most beloved adaptations of the Marvel icon.

The first Spider-Man: The Animated Series introduced audiences to the shared multiverse called the "Spider-Verse", in which Miles Morales becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to team up to save New York City from Kingpin. The movie was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, and a story by Lord. It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, alongside the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to release in theaters October 7, 2022. This news comes to us courtesy of Steven Alvarez's Youtube channel.