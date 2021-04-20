There have been very few updates regarding upcoming comic book sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, but we now have a big one, as it has been revealed that the movie will feature a trio of directors in Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. With the follow-up set to once again tackle the continuing adventures of Miles Morales, bringing in multiple Spider-Men and delving deeper into the multiverse, the project will need as many guiding hands as it can muster.

"The crew behind the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse set such a ridiculously high bar, and we're humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales," the directing team said in a joint statement.

Kemp Powers was recently nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on the drama One Night in Miami, and was also the co-director on Pixar's Oscar nominee, Soul.

Both Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson are Sony Pictures Animation veterans and will make their directorial debuts with Into the Spider-Verse 2. Dos Santos' is best known for his work on several acclaimed animated series', including the likes of The Legend of Korra and Avatar: The Last Airbender, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and the DC and Warner Bros. shows Justice League Unlimited and Teen Titans. Thompson meanwhile worked as the production designer for the first Into the Spider-Verse, as well as on both installments in the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs franchise. He has also demonstrated his immeasurable talents on the likes of Star Wars: Clone Wars and Samurai Jack. All three directors together is a very exciting prospect, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 clearly in very capable hands.

Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who it was recently revealed will also write the script alongside Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' David Callaham, said in a statement; "We are so lucky to have Joaquim, Justin and Kemp on the 'Spider-Verse' team. We are huge fans of Joaquim's work - he makes his characters so heartfelt and unique, and he can tell an emotional story with an action sequence the way a musical does through a song. Justin is a maverick filmmaker who relentlessly pursues visual innovation and surprise but always in support of the emotional storytelling. Kemp's work is incisive and ambitious and funny - with a writer's wisdom and a director's heart - he just knows what matters in every scene."

"All three of them elevate every project they take on, and they are certainly raising our game," they continued. "We honestly just like them and want to be their friends and we're hoping working on this movie together for the next few years will totally make that happen."

Not much is yet known about the direction of Into the Spider-Verse 2, but it will continue the story of Miles Morales, voiced once again by Shameik Moore, and will introduce several different versions of Spider-Man similarly to the first movie, with Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara AKA Spider-Man 2099 expected to feature in a larger role.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 7, 2022, delayed from an initial April 2022 date due to the ongoing global situation. A spin-off movie focused on Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacey is also in development. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.