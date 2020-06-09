Following the exciting announcement that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 has now gone into production, a new piece of fan art has emerged depicting what an older Miles Morales could look like, should the story jump ahead a few years.

"Would you like to see an older version of Miles Morales in the upcoming spiderverse sequel? Here is my take on it. I do not want it especially in the upcoming sequel but I would love to see this version one day in a sequel or a simple vision maybe. Swipe to see alternative version of this design."

Whilst the artist themself points out that they do not necessarily want to see this older version of Miles in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, they state that it is something they would like to see sometime down the line should the Spider-Verse franchise continue past two movies.

The artwork does an excellent job of aging-up Miles, who in the first movie is around 14 years old when he is bitten by his universe's version of the radioactive spider. Adding a few years to put Miles roughly in his later teens-early-twenties, the artwork changes the character's hairstyle for something a little more stylish and even gives him some facial hair. Of course, the images maintain the pretty comic book accurate costume and sly, welcoming smile that made the character so endearing the first time around.

Audiences are now pretty well-acquainted with Miles, the Afro-Latino teenager who becomes Spider-Man after the death of Peter Parker, thanks to his incredibly well-received big-screen debut in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Set in a shared multiverse called the "Spider-Verse", Miles Morales becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to team up to save New York City from Kingpin. The movie was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, and a story by Lord. It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, alongside the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now considered to be one of the greatest comic book movies ever made, with its kinetic action, excellent voice-cast, and unique animation helping it stand out amongst the crowd and even earning the movie the Best Animated Feature Film Academy Award and Best Animated Feature Film at the 76th Golden Globe Awards. Despite the number of times Spider-Man's story has been told on the big-screen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered by many to be the best, capturing the essence of the character more accurately than any effort before it.

With the recent announcement from Animator Nick Kondo that that work has now begun on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, audiences cannot wait to catch-up with Miles and the rest of the Spider-team. With plot details currently under wraps, it remains to be seen whether we'll be web-slinging with an older Miles, but if we are, let's hope the design is half as good as the artwork from Digital Artist Camille Vialet.