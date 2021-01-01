A new year means we're one step closer to the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, and the official Twitter account is teasing the upcoming sequel with new images of Spider-Man 2099. Including two photos of the futuristic Spidey against a black background, the tweet merely reads, "One year closer to 2022." Voiced by Oscar Isaac, Spider-Man 2099 was only seen briefly in a post-credit scene, and highlighting the character suggests he'll be playing a much bigger role in the sequel.

One year closer to 2022 pic.twitter.com/Foeq36SMVE — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) January 1, 2021

Released in 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a teenager who becomes Spider-Man in an alternate reality. Through the spider-verse, he teams up with other versions of Spider-Man from various dimensions, including an older Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy as Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld), a pig version of Spider-Man called Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), an anime-like crimefighter called SP//dr (Kimiko Glenn), and a dark, noir incarnation of Spider-Man (Nicolas Cage).

In addition to scoring big at the box office, Into the Spider-Verse was a hit with critics and filmgoers alike. It received widespread praise and universal acclaim as many Marvel fans immediately placed it among the very best animated superhero movies of all time. The movie also won Best Animated Feature awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Annie Awards. Needless to say, it wasn't long after its release before a sequel was ordered, leading to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 entering production.

Additionally, the movie might also be further expanding its story with more spinoffs. It has previously been reported that a Spider-Women spinoff will follow three generations of female Spider-related characters: Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, and Silk. Lauren Montgomery has reportedly been tapped to direct using a screenplay by Bek Smith. Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have also expressed interest in developing a side series following Spider-Ham, and after signing a deal with Sony Pictures Television to create animated Marvel content, that seems to be a good possibility.

We might have to wait a while for the second Into the Spider-Verse movie, but we'll still see at least one other incarnation of Spidey on the big screen this year. Reprising his role as Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland will be back in his third Spider-Man movie on Dec. 17, 2021. While nothing has been officially confirmed by Marvel or Sony, previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are also heavily rumored to appear in the sequel by way of a live-action multiverse.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be released on theaters on Oct. 7, 2022. There's no word yet on when the potential spinoffs will be getting released. There's going to be a lot of pressure on the writers to make the next movie on par with the first, but given the excitement from fans surrounding the project, chances are it's going to be a big financial success when it finally hits the big screen. The latest tease of the upcoming sequel was posted by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Twitter.